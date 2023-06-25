CHAMPAIGN — Even the best baseball teams will lose a game now and then.
But three straight losses, two at the Best of Midwest Tournament in Terre Haute and a road loss at Crawfordsville last week, was tough to handle for the Post 210 Speakers after opening the year with 13 straight victories.
"I think there were a few doubts in our minds after those three losses,'' admitted Post 210 manager Brent Hart.
The Speakers quickly and confidently dispatched any concerns they might have had at the Parkland College Showcase on Friday and Saturday.
Post 210 won all four games — by the mercy rule — outscoring their two opponents, the Yard Goats of Champaign and the West Central Elite of Macomb, 46-5. The Speakers beat the Yard Goats, 14-3 on Friday and 10-1 on Saturday, while they downed the West Central Elite 8-0 on Friday and 14-1 on Saturday.
"This was a bounce back from last weekend,'' said Post 210 infielder/outfielder Landen Haurez, who went 5-for-5 with a double, a triple and three RBIs over the weekend. "Those losses kind of knocked us back and this weekend was a good chance to bounce back and get back into our winning groove.''
And, honestly, Hart felt is was a good learning experience for his team.
"They now understand that there is going to be adversity, at times,'' he said. "We have a bull's eye on our back every time we take the field wearing that Post 210 jersey.''
So, what was the best part of this weekend's domination?
"Lots of barrels, some of it was against good pitching and some of it was against bad pitching,'' Hart said. "I also appreciated their hustle.''
Post 210 had 39 hits in the four victories, including 17 in Saturday's win over the Yard Goats. Drew Pinkston had team-highs with six hits and he shared the team-high in RBIs (6) with Braxton Waller, while Blake Norton had the team-high with 7 runs scored and Gavin Parkerson went 4-for-8 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs in two games on Saturday.
"Everyone contributed well and we were able to hit all through the lineup,'' said Haurez, noting that Speakers scored 13 of its runs via wild pitches, passed balls or defensive errors. "Capitalizing on the other team's mistakes is a huge part of the game. When you can get that extra base, it can really help the offense produce runs.''
Post 210 only used five pitchers in the four games this weekend. Kollin Asbury tossed a four-hit shutout in Friday's victory over the West Central Elite. Gavin Parkerson had four innings of hitless and shutout baseball on Sunday against the Yard Goats, picking up the victory, while Blake Norton got the final six outs, surrendering just an unearned run. Ethan McMasters allowed just 1 run in five innings on Saturday against the West Central Elite, while Conlan Moore struck out eight in five innings to get the victory over the Yard Goats on Friday.
"Our pitching has been good all year, but this weekend it was phenomenal,'' Hart said. "All five guys that we used were throwing darts.''
Things don't get any easier this week for the Post 210 Speakers (17-3). They host Lafayette on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., before traveling to Kokomo on Wednesday and this weekend, Post 210 plays in the Leo Brunner Invitational, hosted by Moline Post 246, the state runner-up last season.
"It was nice to get back on a winning streak before a tough week,'' Haurez said. "We are starting to play at a high level and we will be tough to beat if we can keep this going.''
