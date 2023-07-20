DANVILLE — For teams in the American Legion Fourth District, the thought was maybe a chance is there for a championship this season.
But the Danville Post 210 Speakers have served notice that the road to any championship will go through them.
“I think everyone around the state thought we would be down with (Former coach Allan) Sheppard leaving, but we are continuing the tradition that he has opened up the last 10 years,” Speakers coach Brent Hart said.
Hart had been in the program long enough to know that he needed the best players available to make his first season great.
“I had been around the program for five years with one of the younger teams and I worked with Coach Sheppard, so I said I would do it,” Hart said. “The first thing I did was called (Gavin) Parkerson, (Kollin) Asbury and (Ethan) McMasters and told them they had to come back.”
Parkerson, Asbury and McMasters were planning to go to travel teams this summer, but the call from Hart brought them back and with it, a lot of success with players that were ready to play for Post 210.
“(Dalton) Hobick, (Drew) Wichtowski and (Braxton) Waller were coming off the junior team, which had won two straight state titles. Norton has been great and Tuff Elson has got to be one of the best in Illinois right now.”
The Speakers are 29-5 entering the tournament and has won their last eight games after a very strong start.
“We opened up with 13 wins which is second-best in program history and we went out and got some guys that went away from us that wanted to play in travel. We got them back and they have done great for us on the mound and plate.
Post 210 will play Rantoul on Friday at 6 p.m. after Ford/Iroquois dropped out of the tournament. Rantoul would have played Ford/Iroquois today.
The Speakers ended the regular season last weekend with a 10-0 win over Rantoul after a 20-3 win over Frod/Iroquois.
“It worked out that we played one more tournament this season and we were able to fit them in,” Hart said. “We are the No. 1 seed and we have plenty of arms to get the job done.”
It helps that the tournament will be at the Carl Gruber Complex, which means teams have to take the trip to Tilton.
“At the end of the day, we feel the guys at Tilton do a great job in getting everything together for us,” Hart said. “They do a great job in keeping things up at the park.”
Hart said all of the experiences for the team this season can lead to the district title and more this offseason.
“I think the guys have gone out and executed well and we have chopped wood all year,” Hart said. “I think they deserve to go for a state title and they will help maintain the culture of Post 210 baseball.”
The Post 210 Junior Speakers will start state tournament play today with a game against the Palos Heights Coyotes at Wheaton.
