Post 210 baseball logo

TILTON — The Post 210 Senior baseball team lost a close one in the Central Illinois Classic to Illinois Steel 5-4.

Dalton Hobick had two hits and two RBIs for the Speakers, while Drew Pinkston had one RBI and Isaiah Ruch had two hits.

The Speakers will travel to Lafayette on Tuesday.

LEGION BASEBALL

At Tilton

Illinois Steel 5, Post 210 Speakers 4

Illinois`000`302`0`— `5 `6` 1

Danville`000`103`0`—`4`6`1

WP — Smith. LP —Dawson Dodd. Two or more hits — D: Isaiah Ruch, Dalton Hobick. 2B — I: Montoya D: Drew Pinkston, Ruch HR — I: Goforth, Colon. RBIs — I: Goforth 2, Colon 2 D: Hobick 2, Drew Pinkston.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you