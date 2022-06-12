TILTON — The Post 210 Senior baseball team lost a close one in the Central Illinois Classic to Illinois Steel 5-4.
Dalton Hobick had two hits and two RBIs for the Speakers, while Drew Pinkston had one RBI and Isaiah Ruch had two hits.
The Speakers will travel to Lafayette on Tuesday.
LEGION BASEBALL
At Tilton
Illinois Steel 5, Post 210 Speakers 4
Illinois`000`302`0`— `5 `6` 1
Danville`000`103`0`—`4`6`1
WP — Smith. LP —Dawson Dodd. Two or more hits — D: Isaiah Ruch, Dalton Hobick. 2B — I: Montoya D: Drew Pinkston, Ruch HR — I: Goforth, Colon. RBIs — I: Goforth 2, Colon 2 D: Hobick 2, Drew Pinkston.
