TILTON — The Post 210 Senior baseball team broke away late to beat the Champaign Dream 9-5 in the Central Illinois Classic on Saturday.
Drew Wichtowski and Blake Norton each had two RBIs for the Speakers, who scored six runs in the fifth inning after being down 4-3, while Isaiah Ruch had two hits and a RBI and Drew Pinkston, Dalton Hobick, Dawson Dodd and Conlan Moore each had one RBI.
The Speakers will play Bloomington Game Seven on Sunday to finish the Classic.
LEGION BASEBALL
At Tilton
Danville Post 210 Seniors 9, Champaign Dream 5
Champaign`003`010`1`— `5 `12` 5
Danville`200`160`x`—`9`7`2
WP — Conlan Moore. LP — Tyler Altenbaumer. Two or more hits — C: Hayden Brazelton 3, Alternabumer, Brayden Smith D: Isaiah Ruch. 2B — C: Brazelton, Jacob Trusner D: Drew Pinkston, Brody Sexton, Drew Wichtowski. RBIs — C: Brazelton, Altenbaumer, Adam Price, Taylor Voorhees D: Wichtowski 2, Blake Norton 2, Ruch, Pinkston, Dalton Hobick, Dawson Dodd, Moore.
