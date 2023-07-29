GALESBURG — After a tough loss on Thursday to the Wheaton Post 76 Thunder, the Danville Post 210 Speakers looked to get revenge.
And the Speakers were on the verge of doing that on Friday, but they will have to wait until today to finish.
The Speakers were leading the Thunder 12-7 in the top of the seventh inning before the game was suspended by darkness. The game will resume at 11 a.m. today with the winner going against Barrington later in the day.
Danville scored two runs in the first on a sacrifice fly by Drew Pinkston and an RBI double by Gavin Parkerson.
Post 210 scored two more runs in the second on a two-RBI single by Hobick, but the Thunder came back to tie the game up at 4-4 in the second.
Josh Young would give Post 210 the lead again on a two-RBI double, but the Thunder tied the game up again in the third.
Pinkston got a RBI double in the fourth, but once again Wheaton would tie it up at 7-7.
In the sixth, the Speakers would pull ahead with a RBI single by Parkerson, a two RBI single by Braxton Waller, a sacrifice fly by Josh Young and Zach Russell had a RBI sacrifice.
The Speakers started Friday with a nine-inning 6-5 win against the defending champion Aviston Express.
Landon Haurez brought in Hobick in the ninth inning with a single after Hobick was hit by a pitch.
The Express were up 4-0 in the fifth before Drew Pinkston had an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth and would take a 5-4 in the sixth inning when Hobick hit a grand slam to bring in Parkerson, Young and Russell.
Aviston would bring in a run in the seventh to tie things up.
Parkerson had two hits with a double and Ethan McMasters got the win.
In Thursday’s game, the Speakers were only down 2-1 to the Thunder before making mistakes that would cost the team in an 11-1 loss in five innings.
The score was 2-1 after three innings, but starter Cian Moore gave up three straight walks to start the fourth inning. Payton Young came in and walked in two more runs before Landen Haurez came in.
Haurez got a runner out on a fielder’s choice that brought in a run, but hit a batter to bring in another run before giving up an RBI single by Jacob Christman and a bases-clearing double by Wyatt Sabalaskey. An error brought in another run before a fielder’s choice ended the inning and saw the Speakers down 11-1.
“It wasn’t good. It barreled out of control,” Post 210 coach Brent Hart said. “You can’t defend a walk and Moore was cruising pretty good, but he fell apart and had three walks in a row and it went downhill pretty quick.”
While there were problems on the field, the Speakers were having problems at the plate as they only got three hits against Wheaton pitcher Alex Bagley. Josh Young had two of those hits for Post 210, while Gavin Parkerson had the other hit. Young scored the only run for the team on a passed ball.
“At this stage of the game, you have to throw strikes and keep your mistakes at a minimum and we didn’t hit well either,” Hart said. “They threw a guy at us who was effective. Young had the best approach against him, but he is good.”
