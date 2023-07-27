GALESBURG — Making mistakes in any postseason tournament could lead to the end of a team's season or the losers bracket.
The Post 210 Senior baseball team were only down 2-1 to the Wheaton Post 76 Thunder before making mistakes that would cost the team in an 11-1 loss in five innings in the American Legion Illinois State Tournament on Thursday.
The score was 2-1 after three innings, but starter Cian Moore gave up three straight walks to start the fourth inning. Payton Young came in and walked in two more runs before Landen Haurez came in.
Haurez got a runner out on a fielder's choice that brought in a run, but hit a batter to bring in another run before giving up an RBI single by Jacob Christman and a bases-clearing double by Wyatt Sabalaskey. An error brought in another run before a fielder's choice ended the inning and saw the Speakers down 11-1.
"It wasn't good. It barreled out of control," Post 210 coach Brent Hart said. "You can't defend a walk and Moore was cruising pretty good, but he fell apart and had three walks in a row and it went downhill pretty quick."
While there were problems on the field, the Speakers were having problems at the plate as they only got three hits against Wheaton pitcher Alex Bagley. Josh Young had two of those hits for Post 210, while Gavin Parkerson had the other hit. Young scored the only run for the team on a passed ball.
"At this stage of the game, you have to throw strikes and keep your mistakes at a minimum and we didn't hit well either," Hart said. "They threw a guy at us who was effective. Young had the best approach against him, but he is good."
The Speakers are still in the tournament and will play the Aviston Express Friday at noon. If the Speakers win, they will either play Barrington or Wheaton at 5 p.m. for a chance to play in Saturday's title game.
LEGION BASEBALL
At Wheaton
Illinois State American Legion Tournament
Wheaton Post 76 Thunder 11, Danville Post 210 Speakers 1
Wheaton`002`90`— `11 `8` 0
Danville`001`00`—`1`3`1
WP — Alex Bagley. LP — Cian Moore. Two or more hits — W:Hudson Williams D: Josh Young. 2B — W: Wyatt Sabalaskey, Stevie Hobbs. HR — W: Williams. RBIs — W: Willams 3, Sabalaskey 3, Matthew Betancourt, Jacob Christman, Mikey Banish, Sam Palmer.
