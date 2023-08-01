GALESBURG — The Danville Post 210 Speakers had a goal before the season to advance far in the postseason.
While they didn’t win the Illinois State Legion Tournament, the Speakers are still hitting the road to continue the season this week at the Great Lakes Regional Tournament in Midland, Mich.
To get to the regional, the Speakers had to get to the State Championship game and that consisted of an extra-inning win against the Aviston Express on Friday and a revenge game against the Wheaton Thunder that started on Friday and ended on Saturday with an 16-8 win.
“We suffered a big loss on Thursday, but we knew all along that we can go ahead and get the win and move on to Michigan,” Gavin Parkerson said. “It was a good weekend beside that loss and we just knew we were the better team.”
The Speakers, who had lost to Wheaton 11-1 on Thursday, were up 12-7 in the top of the seventh before the game was suspended because of darkness.
“It was a good win, revenge or not. It was a good quality win against a good quality team,” Post 210 coach Brent Hart said. “It was about 14 hours in between and it messed our pitching up, but we were able to focus and get those three outs and advance to the championship.”
“We were bummed out because I pitched 31 pitches and I couldn’t pitch and we had the possibility of playing three games on Saturday,” Dalton Hobick said. “We knew it would be a long day. You had to feel for the other team because they had to spend the night knowing they had to play three outs. I was not saying they were going to come back, but it was a crazy way to finish. We were bummed out, but we pulled through and we were able to move on to Midland.”
Josh Young had three hits with five RBIs, including two of them in the seventh inning, while Parkerson had two hits and two RBIs, Zach Russell, Braxton Waller and Dalton Hobick each had two RBIs, Grant Morgan had two hits and a RBI and Drew Wichtowski had three hits.
Blake Norton got the win with two strikeouts in four innings, while Hobick had two strikeouts in two innings and Landon Haurez pitched the last inning.
The win ended a crazy 24 hours, which included a 6-5 win over Aviston in nine innings. Hobick hit a grand slam in the game.
“I don’t think I had never hit the ball that hard,” Hobick said. “We needed some runs and I was sitting on a fastball and I got into one. It was crazy to go in and get the win in that game.”
Hobick said that he knew this whole tournament would be tough after the team’s first game, a 7-6 win over Rock Island on Wednesday.
“Going into the first game, no one had really hit Gavin and we were shocked when they did,” Hobick said about Rock Island. “We thought we were the best team in the state, but we were punched in the face and we had battle back. We got together as a team and figured out how to get runs in and we pulled it together. Even with the other games, we figured out how to get runs when we were behind.”
After the rematch with Wheaton, the Speakers faced Barrington Post 158 for the title. Post 210 only had three hits in a 6-0 loss.
“Nate (Gray) does a good job in Barrington and Danville and Barrington has been neck and neck as far as the top in state for the last few years,” Hart said. “On Saturday, we spent a lot of energy and we left it all on the field to get there. We were down in the energy level since it was 103 degrees, but I was proud that we didn’t give up.”
Even with the loss, the team’s runner-up finish got them the trip to Midland and an 9:30 a.m. Wednesday game against Iowa champion Swisher Post 671.
“I know the centerfield is a Division I commit to Illinois and the shortstop is a dude,” Hart said. “Whoever you play at this level will be tough because you are looking at state champions and a few runner-ups, so whoever you play is a strong team.”
The knowledge that Danville is one of 64 teams still left in the country has been a great feeling for the team.
“The past two years, we got third place in state, which was first out and it sucked,” Hobick said. “We knew coming into it that we could go deep and we have some great pitching. It was crazy to think we can make a run and we are one of the top 64 teams left. We wanted to go get it and make a run for regionals.”
“It is nice to be a final 64 team in the country, it shows that this area has great baseball players,” Hart said. “It will be something that the guys will take forever. It will be great to send off those who are here for their last year and we want players that are going to be here next year to step up and be leaders for kids next year because of this experience and it should help them become leaders.”
“It is going to be a blast. We have known since the start that we can make a run at it and it has been fun to make it with this season,” Parkerson said. “It was a really fun team to be around. I know who they were by playing against them, but playing with them has been real fun.”
