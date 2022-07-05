TILTON — After a week off, the Danville Post 210 Speakers returned to action on Tuesday against a familiar foe in Bloomington's Game 7.
With three pitchers combining to give up two hits with seven strikeouts, the Speakers were able to win 4-0.
Brodi Winge started the game and had seven strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings, while Conlan Moore had three strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings and Ethan Edwards picked up the last two outs of the game.
On offense, Brody Sexton had two hits with a home run and two RBIs for Post 210, while Dawson Dodd and Dalton Hobick each had one RBI.
The Speakers will host Terre Haute on Thursday.
LEGION BASEBALL
At Tilton
Danville Post 210 Speakers 4, Bloomington Game 7 0
Bloomington`000`000`0`— `0 `2` 1
Danville`022`000`x`—`4`6`1
WP — Brodi Winge. Two or more hits — D: Brody Sexton. HR — D: Sexton. RBIs — D: Sexton 2, Dawson Dodd, Dalton Hobick.
