TILTON — The Post 210 Senior baseball team started the season on the right foot with a 16-4 win over Rantoul on Wednesday.
Dalton Hobick had a grand slam for the Speakers, while Drew Wichtowski had two hits with a home run and three RBIs, Drew Pinkston had a home run and three RBIs, Landon Haurez had two RBIs, Andy Onnen and Isaiah Ruch each had solo home runs and Josh Young had a RBI.
Pitchers Blake Norton, Dawson Dodd and Hobick combined for 15 strikeouts for the Speakers, who will go on the road Saturday to play Lincoln in a doubleheader.
LEGION BASEBALL
At Tilton
Danville Post 210 Speakers 16, Rantoul 4
Rantoul`100`300`— `4 `2` 3
Danville`302`308`—`16`8`1
WP — Dawson Dodd. LP — Worley. Save — Dalton Hobick. Two or more hits — D: Drew Wichtowski. 2B — R: Jones D: Landon Haurez, Josh Young. 3B — D: Wichtowski. HR — D: Hobick (GS) Andy Onnen, Pinkston, Isaiah Ruch, Wichtowski. RBIs — R: Jones 3, Cheek D: Hobick 4, Pinkston 3, Wichtowski 3, Haurez 2, Onnen, Ruch, Young.
Records — Visitor 4-8 overall, 1-2 in the xxx Conference; Home 9-2, 3-0.
