TILTON — High expectations are part of Post 210 baseball program.
On Sunday afternoon, the Speakers secured its seventh straight Fourth Division championship with a 15-5 win over Shelby County Stewardson at Gruber Park in Tilton.
With the title, Post 210 advances to this week’s Illinois State Tournament at Knox College in Galesburg.
“For us, this is part of the process of getting to state,’’ said Post 210 first-year manager Brent Hart. “We handled business like we anticipated this weekend.’’
That’s a pretty direct statement from a first-year manager.
“When these guys come to play Post 210 baseball, their expectations are that we will compete for a state title,’’ Hart said. “That’s a part of the culture that was established by Allan Shepherd before me and I see no reason to change that culture.
“We worked really hard over the winter to put ourselves in this position.’’
It’s the second year in a row that Post 210 has defeated Shelby County Stewardson in the title game, but this time around, the Speakers claimed the Division title without suffering a loss.
The Speakers (32-5) still had a little adversity to overcome on its way to a seventh straight trip to state.
In Saturday’s win over Shelby County Shelbyville 4-2, Post 210 needed a 3-run homer by outfielder Tuff Elson in the third inning to back up the 1-hitter thrown by Kollin Asbury.
“That was a big-time hit for us,’’ Hart said. “Asbury threw a great game. He just gave up two runs in the first inning and we found ourselves playing from behind until that third inning.’’
Falling behind early became a theme for the Speakers.
In Sunday’s championship game, Shelby County Stewardson scored three times in the first inning against Post 210 starter Ethan McMasters.
“Stewardson was a scrappy team,’’ Hart said.
But the Speakers offense answered right away with three in the bottom of the first. They would go on to score in every inning as Post 210 had 15 runs on 16 hits.
“That’s the way I like to see our offense play every game. It makes it a whole lot easier as a manager,’’ Hart admitted.
McMasters only lasted two innings, as Blake Norton got the victory after going four innings, allowing two runs for the Speakers.
“McMasters felt a little something in his shoulder and we weren’t going to push the issue,’’ Hart said. “We still had a number of horses that didn’t get to throw this weekend.’’
Leading the offensive barrage for Post 210 on Sunday was Dalton Hobick with four hits. The former Oakwood standout went 8 for 11 in the Division Tournament and earned Tournament MVP Honors, which included a scholarship.
“Dalton was very deserving, but I think you could have given to a number of our guys,’’ said Hart, noting that Elson went 6-for-10 in the tournament. “It was a very good weekend for us.’’
In addition to picking up the win on Sunday, Norton also had two hits including a home run and three RBIs. Drew Pinkston also finished with three RBIs, while Landen Haurez had a single, a double and two RBIs.
Post 210 will play Rock Island in the first-round of the Illinois State Tournament at noon this Wednesday in Galesburg.
The Speakers have won their two previous meetings with Rock Island, but both of them were extra-inning battles in the TB24 Memorial Tournament. Post 210 claimed the TB24 title on a walkoff homer from Josh Young on July 9th.
These two teams also met in the 2021 state tournament with Rock Island beating the Speakers 4-1 on its way to the state title.
Junior Speakers take 2nd in state
WHEATON — The Post 210 Junior Speakers found themselves just one win away from a third straight Junior Legion State Championship this weekend at Wheaton College.
Unfortunately, the Junior Speakers dropped a pair of games to Alton Red, 4-0 and 4-2, on Sunday and had to settle for second place.
“Obviously, our goal was to win a state title, so it’s a little disappointing to come up short,’’ said Post 210 Junior Speakers manager Jonathan Heck. “But, you can’t take anything away from that Alton team. We played two really good games with them on Sunday and we just didn’t come up with enough runs and hits to get the victory.’’
The Junior Speakers (18-8), as the state runner-up, were expecting to play in the Great Lakes Regional this weekend in Valparaiso, Ind. but that tournament was cancelled on Monday.
“We were looking forward to getting another chance to play this weekend and we would have loved to get another shot at Alton,’’ Heck said. “We still had a great season and I couldn’t ask for anything more for my group of young men.’’
The Post 210 Junior Speakers managed just eight hits in two games on Sunday after having 39 hits in three victories to reach the championship game.
“We hit the ball hard, we just hit it right at them,’’ Heck said. “They did a nice job of making all of the plays and we just couldn’t get any offense going.’’
Cian Moore had two of his team’s three hits in the first game, while Josiah Watson had three hits in the second game.
The Junior Speakers advanced to Sunday’s championship with a 8-0 win over Jerseyville on Saturday. Caden Keleminic tossed the two-hit shutout for the Junior Speakers, who got three hits from Ryley Heck and two each from Moore and Keygan Field, who also had a team-high three RBIs.
