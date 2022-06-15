TILTON — Jameson Remole pitched a no-hitter with three strikeouts as the Post 210 Junior Gold team beat Ford/Iroquois County 10-0 in five innings on Wednesday.
Grant Morgan, Deegan Albert and Jacon Onnen each had two hits and two RBIs for the Junior Gold, while Cian Moore had two RBIs and Caden Keleminic and Braxton Waller each had one RBI.
LEGION BASEBALL
At Tilton
Danville Post 210 Junior Gold 10, Ford/Iroquois County 0
Ford`000`00`— `0 `0` 1
Danville`311`05`—`10`13`0
WP — Jameson Remole. LP — Harwood. Two or more hits — D: Grant Morgan, Cade Schaumburg, Deegan Albert, Jacob Onnen. 2B — D: Remole, Braxton Waller. RBIs — D: Morgan 2, Albert 2, Onnen, Cian Moore, Waller, Caden Keleminic.
