WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — There is an old adage in sports, 'you can't lose if they don't score.'
The Post 210 Speakers have seemingly proved it to be true in the last week.
On Thursday, Post 210 opened the John Hayes Best of the Midwest Tournament with a 6-0 triumph over Crawfordsville (Ind.) at West Vigo High School. Right-hander Kollin Asbury tossed a 4-hit shutout for the Speakers as he struck out five and walked three.
In their last five games, Post 210 pitchers have only allowed 1 unearned run in 29 innings and the team ERA has dropped to 1.27.
The Speakers, who improved 12-0 this summer, got all the offense they would need in the first inning against Crawfordsville starter Bryce Dowell.
Leadoff hitter Dalton Hobick got the game started with a single to left and then he stole second. Conlan Moore followed with a double to right that scored Hobick with the game's first run. Moore eventually scored on a single to left by Drew Pinkston.
Post 210 would maintain a 2-0 lead until a 4-run sixth inning.
Landen Haurez got the scoring started with a run-scoring single to center. Tuff Elson, who had two hits in the contest, followed with an RBI double to center that made it 4-0, but the big blow in the inning with a 2-run homer to right by Gavin Parkerson.
Post 210 will continue pool play in John Hayes Best of the Midwest Tournament today at 12:30 p.m. against Lancaster (Ohio) at Bob Warn Field on the campus of Indiana State University.
LEGION BASEBALL
At West Terre Haute, Ind.
Post 210 Speakers 6, Crawfordsville 0
Speakers `200 `004 `0 `— `6 `8 `0
Crawfordsville `000 `000 `0 `— `0 `4 `2
WP — Kollin Asbury. LP — Bryce Dowell. Two or more hits — Speakers: Tuff Elson 2. Crawfordsville: Dylan Braun 2. 2B — Speakers: Elson, Conlan Moore. HR — Speakers: Gavin Parkerson. RBIs — Speakers: Parkerson 2, Elson, Moore, Landen Haurez, Drew Pinkston.
Records — Post 210 Speakers 12-0.
