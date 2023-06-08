DANVILLE — Post 210 shortstop Zach Russell had multiple reasons to come up with the game-winning single in the Speakers 4-3 victory in 10 innings over Terre Haute Post 346 on Wednesday night.
First off, if the game continued in 11th inning, Russell was going to have to pitch for Post 210.
Secondly, he failed to get the squeeze bunt down on the first pitch from Terre Haute’s Logan Nicoson.
“I just wanted to get the game over with, because if I had to come in to pitch, my arm was going to be sore,’’ he said. “And I should have just gotten the bunt down on the first pitch. But, I guess a hit is a better way to win it.’’
Yes, getting an RBI single in the 10th to score Grant Morgan with the winning run was a better outcome for the individual statistics.
What did Post 210 manager Brent Hart think of it?
“We put the bunt on with him, because their defense was playing back a little bit and we were just trying to get that run home any way possible,’’ he said. “After he didn’t execute, they brought their infield in, so I decided to let him hit away.
“Zach finds a lot of barrels, he batted over .500 this spring in high school for Westville. I still liked our chances to get the run home with him swinging the bat and he didn’t disappoint.’’
But, still Russell was disappointed in himself.
“In that moment, I need to get the bunt down,’’ he said. “Coach Hart gave me the sign and he expects me to get the bunt down.
“At first, my head was down a little bit, but I knew that I could still get the run home. He threw me a good pitch and I just kept my head on it, driving it over the shortstop’s head.’’
Morgan got the inning started when he reached on a two-base error by the Terre Haute left-fielder. Kollin Asbury followed with a perfectly executed sacrifice bunt that Terre Haute threw away, allowing Asbury to reach first and Morgan moved up to third.
“I thought Asbury had a really, really good game for us,’’ said Hart. “Tonight was the first time he played the field for us after pitching on Saturday. He played a really good third base and he made some good contact in his other at-bats.
“I really appreciated the bunt he put down there in the 10th and for a big boy, he got down the line really well.’’
Asbury, Morgan and Russell are all three new players this season to the Post 210 senior roster. Morgan and Russell have moved up after winning the state title last year with the Junior Speakers.
“There is a lot of camaraderie on this team,’’ Russell said. “There are a lot of older guys that I can learn from this summer.’’
Russell seems to be settling into being an everyday shortstop for the Speakers (5-0).
He made a big-time play in the top of the 10th that preserved the 3-3 tie. With Bryson Carpenter, who had a 2-run homer in the fifth, standing on second base and one out, Terre Haute’s Ross Olsen grounded a ball up the middle off of Post 210 reliever Ethan McMasters. Russell went to his left, fielding the ball behind second base, and threw to first for the second out.
“Carpenter is a Division I player, if that ball gets through, he is scoring easily from second base,’’ Hart said. “Russell was very composed and made a really nice play. I think he’s found a home at shortstop.’’
Just an inning earlier, Terre Haute’s left fielder Ben Kerns made an excellent play to extend the game into the 10th.
Post 210’s Drew Wichtowski tried to score from third base on a liner out to Kerns off the bat of Josh Young.
Kerns made a sliding catch and then fired to Olsen, the Terre Haute catcher, to cut down Wichtowski at the plate to end the ninth inning.
“We took a chance there and got thrown out,’’ Hart said. “I had confidence in my team to come back and get that run in the next inning.’’
And they did to improve to 5-0 on the summer.
“We’re in a great position heading into our first tournament of the summer,’’ Russell said. “Getting these wins has been good for our confidence.’’
Post 210 travels to Troy, Ohio, this weekend for the Miami Valley Veterans Appreciation Tournament. The Speakers are scheduled to play twice on Friday, two more on Saturday and then as many as two on Sunday.
