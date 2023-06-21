CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Triskaidekaphobia is a very real thing for the Post 210 Speakers.
Triskaidekaphobia is the fear of the number 13 and ever since Post 210 opened the season with a 13-game win streak, the team has lost three straight.
Included in that skid was a 10-4 loss to the Crawfordsville Byron Cox Post 72 team on Tuesday night at North Montgomery High School.
And once again 13 played a key factor.
Crawfordsville received 13 free bases from Post 210 as the Speakers pitchers walked nine batters, hit two, threw a wild pitch and had a passed ball for those 13 free bases.
And how many free bases did Post 210 get in the contest? Well, they were hit with two pitches and Crawfordsville committed four errors, so that's four.
"If you walk nine and hit two, and your are super aggressive without anyone drawing a walk — you will lose,'' said Post 210 manager Brent Hart.
Jarrod Kirsch and Will McKinzie led the Crawfordsville offense with three RBIs each. Kirsch ignited his team's 8-run second inning with a leadoff walk and on his second at-bat of the inning, he drove in 3 runs with his triple to right. McKinzie had a 2-run single in the second and sacrifice fly in the sixth.
Post 210, which scored three unearned runs in the first inning, only managed three hits after the opening frame with Gavin Parkerson's RBI-double being the team's only extra-base hit in the contest.
Up next for the Speakers is the Parkland College Showcase this Friday and Saturday. Post 210 will play the West Central Elite at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, the Wow Factor at 3 p.m. on Friday and the Yard Goats at 10 a.m. Saturday.
LEGION BASEBALL
Crawfordsville 10, Post 210 Speakers 4
Speakers `300 `001 `0 `— `4 `5 `1
Crawfordsville `080 `002 `x `— `10 `6 `2
WP — Oscar Lopez. LP — Tuff Elson (0-1). Two or more hits — Speakers: Drew Pinkston 2. Crawfordsville: Keifer Wilson 2. 2B — Speakers: Gavin Parkerson. 3B — Crawfordsville: Jarrod Kirsch. RBIs — Speakers: Parkerson. Crawfordsville: Kirsch 3, Will McKinzie 3, Wilson, Ross Dyson.
Records — Post 210 Speakers 13-3 overall.
