TROY, Ohio — Fast starts are nothing new for the Post 210 Speakers.
With wins over the Delaware (Ohio) Knights 14-5 and Jefferson County (Ohio) 12-2 on Friday at the Miami Valley Veterans Appreciation Tournament in Troy, Ohio, Post 210 has extended its season-opening win streak to seven games.
It's fifth time in the past seven years that the Speakers have started a summer with at least a five-game win streak and this year's seven straight are the most since the 2017 squad started 16-0 before losing to Columbia, Tenn.
The Speakers started their first tournament of the summer with an offensive onslaught against the Knights, Post 210 scored at least one run in every inning and they finished the contest with a 7-run sixth inning.
Landen Haurez led the offensive attack for the Speakers with two hits, including a homer, and two RBIs. Also coming up with multiple hits and RBIs were Dalton Hobick and Drew Wichtowski.
It was more than enough offense for Post 210 left-hander Alec Harrison, who went the distance allowing nine hits and five runs over six innings, while striking out four and walking three.
In the nightcap on Friday, right-hander Kollin Asbury gave up 2 runs in the first inning against Jefferson County on a walk and a single. After that, he allowed just 1 hit in the final five frames on his way to his second victory over the summer. Asbury finished with nine strikeouts and just one walk over six innings.
Post 210 pulled even in the second on a 2-run homer from Blake Norton and the Speakers took the lead for good with a five-run fourth inning that started with a RBI-single from Haurez. Post 210 added four more runs in the fifth highlighted by a 2-run single by Tuff Elson.
Danville faces the Napoleon (Ohio) Post 300 River Bandits and Sidney (Ohio) Post 217 in today's games in Ohio. Napoleon was the Great Lakes Regional host when Danville advanced there in 2017 and 2018.
"We've had the utmost of respect for Napoleon over the years and we are looking forward to playing them this weekend,'' said Post 210 manager Brent Hart on Wednesday after the Speakers defeated Terre Haute 4-3 in 10 innings.
LEGION BASEBALL
At Troy, Ohio
Post 210 Speakers 14, Delaware (Ohio) Knights 5
Speakers `211 `217 `— `14 `13 `1
Delaware `011 `201 `— `5 `9 `4
WP — Alec Harrison (1-0). LP — E.Hobbs. Two or more hits — Post 210: Dalton Hobick 2, Drew Wichtowski 2, Landen Haurez 2, Conlan Moore 2. Columbus: X.Wilson, N.Webb, A.Evans. 2B — Post 210: Wichtowski, Zach Russell, Braxton Waller. Columbus: Wilson, Evans, Avery Langenderfer. HR — Post 210: Haurez. RBIs — Post 210: Hobick 2, Wichtowski 2, Haurez 2, Russell, Waller, Drew Pinkston, Blake Norton. Columbus: Evans 2, Webb, Langenderfer.
Records — Post 210 Speakers 6-0 overall.
———
Post 210 Speakers 12, Jefferson County (Ohio) 2
Jefferson County `200 `000 `— `2 `2 `5
Speakers `020 `541 `— `12 `5 `2
WP — Kollin Asbury (2-0). LP — Hunter Rothacker. Two or more hits — Jefferson County: Brayden Moses. HR — Post 210: Blake Norton. RBIs — Jefferson County: Moses, Cooper Blackburn. Post 210: Norton 2, Tuff Elson 2, Dalton Hobick, Drew Pinkston, Landen Haurez.
Records — Post 210 Speakers 7-0 overall.
