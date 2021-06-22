WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After taking second in the John Hayes Best of the Midwest Invitational over the weekend, the Post 210 Senior Speakers baseball team returned to Indiana on Tuesday.
This time, it was in West Lafayette against the Lafayette Legion. But unlike most of the weekend, the Speakers did not have success as they lost 12-2 in five innings.
Brody Sexton had two of the five hits for Post 210, while Nick Coffin had the line RBI and Josh Young and Tuff Elson each had a hit.
The Speakers will play at Terre Haute, Ind. on Saturday.
LEGION BASEBALL
At West Lafayette, Ind.
Lafayette 12, Danville 2
Danville`000`20`—`2`5`2
Lafayette`225`3x`—`12`12`1
WP — Gavin Gleason. LP —Garrett Drake. Two or more hits — D: Brody Sexton L: Jordan Roth 3, Colin Martin, Ethan York, Jacob Bunton. 2B — D: Sexton L: Bunton, Braden Marlin. RBIs — D: Nick Coffin L: Martin 3, Roth 2, AJ Bordenet 2, Kevin Donahoe 2, Marlin.
