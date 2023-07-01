EAST MOLINE — Good pitching and solid hitting is the perfect way to open any tournament.
The Post 210 Speakers won both of its games in pool play on Friday in the Leo Brunner Invitational at United Township High School in East Moline.
In the opener, Alec Harrison and Tuff Elson combined to hold Milan to just 1 run on two hits as Post 210 claimed a 9-1 victory, while Conlan Moore took care of business in the second game, holding East Moline to 1 run on two hits in the Speakers 8-1 triumph.
With the two victories, Post 210 advances into bracket play as the tournament's top seed will play at 12:30 p.m. at Holmgren Field in Moline.
"These wins sets up well for bracket play,'' said Danville's Drew Wichtowski, who was 3-for-5 in Friday's two games. "It's good seeing everyone hit the ball and everyone fielding it. We played really well today.''
And everyone did hit for Post 210 on Friday.
In the second game victory over East Moline, the Speakers finished with 17 hits as all nine batters had at least one with Drew Pinkston and Gavin Parkerson leading the way with three each.
"We didn't hit extremely well in the first game, but we were aggressive on the bases and we squeaked out enough runs to get the victory,'' Post 210 manager Bret Hart said. "I thought in the second game, we did a much better job of hitting.''
The big adjustment for the Speakers was adapting to the Rawlings Legion baseball.
"It's not a normal baseball to us,'' Wichtowski said. "They feel softer. It's like hitting a t-ball.
"You just have to hit the ball hard and when you do that, good things happen.''
Hart said it was also a change in approach.
"We only use Diamond Legion baseballs. We don't allow these Rawlings baseball in our tournaments, they are just too soft,'' Hart said. "In the second game, we stopped trying to lift the ball and just concentrated on getting the barrel of the bat to the ball.''
Any offense proved to be enough on Friday thanks to the Post 210 pitching staff holding its two opponents to just 2 runs and four hits.
"Harrison really set the tone in that first game,'' Hart said. "Elson came in and closed that game out and then Moore was just outstanding in the second game.''
Moore (4-1) needed just 92 pitches — 61 strikes — for the complete game performance.
"It felt really good. I felt locked in and focused,'' said Moore. "I was hitting my spots a lot better than I did in the previous start last week at Parkland.''
The only run that East Moline got against Moore in the fifth inning was the result of his only three walks in the contest and a wild pitch.
"I was just trying to hit my spots and get the ball down,'' Moore said. "I was able to get back into the zone after that inning and finish off the victory.''
Moore finished with 10 strikeouts in the victory.
Post 210 still has several strong arms available for bracket play on Saturday and Sunday.
"We're in a good position with (Kollin) Asbury, (Ethan) McMasters, (Gavin) Parkerson and (Blake) Norton still left to throw this weekend and (Dalton) Hobick could make his first appearance this summer,'' Hart said.
LEGION BASEBALL
At East Moline
Brunner Invitational
Post 210 Speakers 9, Milan 1
Speakers `110 `610 `0 `— `9 `6 `0
Milan `000 `000 `1 `— `1 `7 `1
WP — Alec Harrison (2-1). LP — Knox. Two or more hits — Speakers: Drew Wichtowski 2, Tuff Elson 2. Milan: Woodard. 2B — Speakers: Wichtowski, Drew Pinkston. RBIs — Speakers: Pinkston 3, Wichtowski 2, Braxton Waller, Blake Norton.
———
Post 210 Speakers 8, East Moline 1
Speakers `033 `101 `0 `— `8 `17 `0
East Moline `000 `010 `0 `— `1 `2 `3
WP — Conlan Moore (4-1). LP — Mainstrom. Two or more hits — Speakers: Drew Pinkston 3, Gavin Parkerson 3, Braxton Waller 2, Tuff Elson 2, Zach Russell 2. 2B — Speakers: Pinkston, Elson. RBIs — Speakers: Elson 2, Parkerson 2, Dalton Hobick 2, Waller, Russell.
Records — Post 210 Speakers 20-4 overall.
