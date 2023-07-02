MOLINE — The best offense can be a good defense.
That was the case on Saturday afternoon for the Post 210 Speakers in the quarterfinals of the Leo Brunner Invitational at Holmgren Field in Moline.
Post 210 left fielder Blake Norton threw Millard Sox Gold baserunner Sebastian Peters at home plate to keep Saturday's game scoreless in the top of the fourth inning.
The Speakers than sent nine batters to the plate in the bottom half of the frame, scoring six times with Landen Haurez and Dalton Hobick each contributing a 2-run single in the inning.
That was more than enough offense for Post 210 righty Kollin Asbury, who tossed a 5-hit shutout, as the Speakers defeated the Sox Gold 7-0.
"That throw by Norton was huge — that's what set us off,'' said Asbury, who retired the final nine batters he faced. "It got us into the game. I don't know what would have happened without that play.''
That wasn't the only big defensive play for the Speakers.
In the second inning, Asbury got out of a first and second situation with an inning-ending double play started by shortstop Zach Russell and finished with throw scooped out of the dirt by first baseman Drew Pinkston.
"That was a huge scoop by Pinkston,'' Asbury said. "It wasn't working early, they were able to put the ball in play, even if it wasn't hit hard.
"I'm just glad that our defense helped get me out of those situations.''
Not only was Asbury struggling in the early innings, the Post 210 offense didn't manage a baserunner in the first three innings against Millard starter Jackson Stogdill.
"You can't always start off hot,'' said Hobick, who was celebrating his birthday on Saturday. "We fought and played good defense behind Kollin until we got the job done.''
Not only did Hobick drive in two runs in the fourth with a single, but he also had a sacrifice fly in the sixth to finish with a game-high three RBIs. Additionally, Hobick scored the final run in the 6-run fourth when he stole second, advanced to third on a throwing error and scored when Millard didn't have anyone covering the plate.
"We've got speed and baseball IQs all through our lineup,'' Post 210 manager Brent Hart. "We are going to stay aggressive on the basepaths.
"Hobick's play was just one of three or four that we had in this game. Taking those extra bases is big time.''
Post 210 Speakers will play Lafayette (Ind.) in the semifinals at 10 a.m. on Sunday in a rematch from a game played Tuesday in Tilton. Lafayette won that contest 3-2.
The winner will advance to the 3 p.m. championship where it will play either Terre Haute (Ind.) or the host team, Moline Post 246.
LEGION BASEBALL
At Holmgren Field, Moline
Post 210 Speakers 7, Millard Sox 0
Sox `000 `000 `0 `— `0 `5 `2
Speakers `000 `601 `x `— `7 `5 `0
WP — Kollin Asbury. LP — Jackson Stogdill. Two or more hits — Sox: Landon Tillquist. 3B — Speakers: Gavin Parkerson. RBIs — Speakers: Dalton Hobick 3, Landen Haurez 2.
Records — Post 210 Speakers 21-4 overall.
