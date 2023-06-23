CHAMPAIGN — Three straight losses were enough for the Post 210 Speakers.
Gavin Parkerson went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs as Post 210 defeated the Champaign Yard Goats 14-3 on Friday in the Parkland College Showcase.
The Speakers (14-3) didn’t strikeout once in the five-inning contest, but they walked six times and they finished with nine hits in the 11-run victory.
Joining Parkerson with multiple hits on Friday was Grant Morgan with two singles and he scored two runs.
Conlan Moore was the winning pitcher for Post 210, striking out eight while allowing three runs on Five hits.
