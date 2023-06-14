RANTOUL — Four Post 210 hurlers combined on a three-hit shutout as the Speakers won their 11th straight game with a 10-0 victory over Rantoul Post 287 at Wabash Park in Rantoul.
Left-hander Payton Young got the start for Post 210, going the first 3.1 innings allowing just one hit while striking out six and walking one. Young picked up the victory to improve to 2-0 on the summer.
Next up on the mound for the Speakers was right-hander Landen Haurez, who allowed two hits in 1.2 innings. Ethan McMasters and Tuff Elson finished the game, each with a hitless inning of relief.
With the seven shutout innings, Post 210 saw its team earned-run average drop down to 1.40 this season.
The Speakers got all the offense it would need in the first inning against Rantoul's Holden Cargo. Elson had a run-scoring single and McMasters delivered a sacrifice fly.
Post 210 would add three more runs in the third, Grant Morgan and Jordan Johnson each had run-scoring hits for the Speakers, who would get another run in the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Blake Norton.
The biggest hit of the night for Post 210 would come in the sixth as Drew Wichtowski belted a 2-run homer to left and the Speakers would cap the scoring in the seventh with a 2-run single by Conlan Moore.
Next up for Post 210 in the John Hayes Best in the Midwest Tournament in Terre Haute, Ind. On Thursday, the Speakers will play Crawfordsville (Ind.) in a 5 p.m. game at West Vigo High School. Their other pool play games are against Lancaster (Ohio) at 12:30 p.m. on Friday at Bob Warn Field on the campus of Indiana State and against Washington (Mo.) at 9 a.m. on Saturday back at West Vigo.
LEGION BASEBALL
At Wabash Park, Rantoul
Post 210 Speakers 10, Rantoul 0
Speakers `203 `102 `2 `— `10 `10 `0
Rantoul `000 `000 `0 `— `0 `3 `2
WP — Payton Young (2-0). LP — Holden Cargo. Two or more hits — Speakers: Conlan Moore 2, Grant Morgan 2. 2B — Speakers: Jordan Johnson. HR — Speakers: Drew Wichtowski. RBIs — Speakers: Moore 2, Wichtowski 2, Morgan, Johnson, Tuff Elson, Blake Norton, Ethan McMasters.
Records — Post 210 Speakers 11-0 overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.