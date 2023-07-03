MOLINE — Post 210 right-hander Ethan McMasters had all the answers after the Speakers fell to Lafayette 6-2 in the semifinals of the Leo Brunner Invitational at Holmgren Field.
McMasters had one of his worst outings this spring of summer, giving up three first-inning runs while walking six and hitting two batters.
“Everyone is going to have a bad day,’’ he openly admitted. “I can’t sit here and dwell on it.
“I have to come back in my next start and made adjustments.’’
While the troubles for the Post 210 starting pitcher put his team in a hole, their offensive lineup didn’t provide much support.
The Speakers (21-5) managed only one hit — a first-inning double by Braxton Waller — their two runs scored on a sacrifice fly by Landen Haurez and an RBI-groundout by Gavin Parkerson.
“No it’s not good when you walk 11 batters, especially when you only get one hit on the offensive side,’’ Post 210 manager Brent Hart said. “I didn’t feel like we saw anything overpowering. I just felt like our approaches at the plate were poor. We didn’t work counts. We went after a bunch of first-pitch curve balls.’’
Quite the contrast from the first three games at the Leo Brunner Invitational when Post 210 scored 24 runs on 28 hits in wins over Milan, East Moline and Milard (Neb.).
“That’s kind of how baseball lines up,’’ McMasters said. “Everyone from Little League to the Major Leagues go through situations like this. You can go from being on a hot streak, where everything lines up to games where nothing lines up.
“I think our energy was a little down, but I know we will bounce back.’’
McMasters did point out that the Post 210 defense was very good all weekend. The Speakers didn’t commit an error in any game this weekend and they threw two runners out at the plate.
Post 210 has added a one-day tournament at Loeb Stadium in Lafayette on Tuesday to its schedule.
Lafayette will play the Indianapolis Ravens at 10 a.m. (Eastern) with Post 210 against Crawfordsville in the other semifinal. The two losers will play at 4 p.m. (Eastern) with the two winners playing after that for the title.
In the other semifinal, Terre Haute defeated Moline 4-2, but Lafayette claimed the tournament title with a 4-2 victory.
SATURDAY’S GAME
MOLINE — The best offense can be a good defense.
That was the case on Saturday afternoon for the Post 210 Speakers in the quarterfinals of the Leo Brunner Invitational at Holmgren Field in Moline.
Post 210 left fielder Blake Norton threw Millard Sox Gold baserunner Sebastian Peters at home plate to keep Saturday’s game scoreless in the top of the fourth inning.
The Speakers than sent nine batters to the plate in the bottom half of the frame, scoring six times with Landen Haurez and Dalton Hobick each contributing a 2-run single in the inning.
That was more than enough offense for Post 210 righty Kollin Asbury, who tossed a 5-hit shutout, as the Speakers defeated the Sox Gold 7-0.
“That throw by Norton was huge — that’s what set us off,’’ said Asbury, who retired the final nine batters he faced. “It got us into the game. I don’t know what would have happened without that play.’’
That wasn’t the only big defensive play for the Speakers.
In the second inning, Asbury got out of a first and second situation with an inning-ending double play started by shortstop Zach Russell and finished with throw scooped out of the dirt by first baseman Drew Pinkston.
“That was a huge scoop by Pinkston,’’ Asbury said. “It wasn’t working early, they were able to put the ball in play, even if it wasn’t hit hard.
“I’m just glad that our defense helped get me out of those situations.’’
Not only was Asbury struggling in the early innings, the Post 210 offense didn’t manage a baserunner in the first three innings against Millard starter Jackson Stogdill.
“You can’t always start off hot,’’ said Hobick, who was celebrating his birthday on Saturday. “We fought and played good defense behind Kollin until we got the job done.’’
Not only did Hobick drive in two runs in the fourth with a single, but he also had a sacrifice fly in the sixth to finish with a game-high three RBIs. Additionally, Hobick scored the final run in the 6-run fourth when he stole second, advanced to third on a throwing error and scored when Millard didn’t have anyone covering the plate.
“We’ve got speed and baseball IQs all through our lineup,’’ Post 210 manager Brent Hart. “We are going to stay aggressive on the basepaths.
“Hobick’s play was just one of three or four that we had in this game. Taking those extra bases is big time.’’
FRIDAY’S GAMES
EAST MOLINE — Good pitching and solid hitting is the perfect way to open any tournament.
The Post 210 Speakers won both of its games in pool play on Friday in the Leo Brunner Invitational at United Township High School in East Moline.
In the opener, Alec Harrison and Tuff Elson combined to hold Milan to just 1 run on two hits as Post 210 claimed a 9-1 victory, while Conlan Moore took care of business in the second game, holding East Moline to 1 run on two hits in the Speakers 8-1 triumph.
With the two victories, Post 210 advances into bracket play as the tournament’s top seed will play at 12:30 p.m. at Holmgren Field in Moline.
“These wins sets up well for bracket play,’’ said Danville’s Drew Wichtowski, who was 3-for-5 in Friday’s two games. “It’s good seeing everyone hit the ball and everyone fielding it. We played really well today.’’
And everyone did hit for Post 210 on Friday.
In the second game victory over East Moline, the Speakers finished with 17 hits as all nine batters had at least one with Drew Pinkston and Gavin Parkerson leading the way with three each.
“We didn’t hit extremely well in the first game, but we were aggressive on the bases and we squeaked out enough runs to get the victory,’’ Post 210 manager Brent Hart said. “I thought in the second game, we did a much better job of hitting.’’
The big adjustment for the Speakers was adapting to the Rawlings Legion baseball.
“It’s not a normal baseball to us,’’ Wichtowski said. “They feel softer. It’s like hitting a t-ball.
“You just have to hit the ball hard and when you do that, good things happen.’’
Hart said it was also a change in approach.
“We only use Diamond Legion baseballs. We don’t allow these Rawlings baseball in our tournaments, they are just too soft,’’ Hart said. “In the second game, we stopped trying to lift the ball and just concentrated on getting the barrel of the bat to the ball.’’
Any offense proved to be enough on Friday thanks to the Post 210 pitching staff holding its two opponents to just 2 runs and four hits.
“Harrison really set the tone in that first game,’’ Hart said. “Elson came in and closed that game out and then Moore was just outstanding in the second game.’’
Moore (4-1) needed just 92 pitches — 61 strikes — for the complete game performance.
“It felt really good. I felt locked in and focused,’’ said Moore. “I was hitting my spots a lot better than I did in the previous start last week at Parkland.’’
The only run that East Moline got against Moore in the fifth inning was the result of his only three walks in the contest and a wild pitch.
“I was just trying to hit my spots and get the ball down,’’ Moore said. “I was able to get back into the zone after that inning and finish off the victory.’’
Moore finished with 10 strikeouts in the victory.
