LEGION BASEBALL

At Gruber Park, Tilton

Post 210 Speakers 18, Alton 0

Speakers `4(10)0 `4 `— `18 `12 `0

Alton `000 `0 `— `0 `2 `5

WP — Conlan Moore. LP — Hayden Garner. Two or more hits — Speakers: Braxton Waller 2, Drew Pinkston 2, Gavin Parkerson 2, Dalton Hobick 2. 2B — Speakers: Parkerson, Drew Wichtowski. HR — Speakers: Pinkston. RBIs — Speakers: Pinkston 3, Waller 2, Parkerson 2, Hobick 2, Landen Haurez 2, Blake Norton, Tuff Elson, Grant Morgan.

HORSESHOES

Danville Horseshoe League

July 6 results

Team`W`L

Stormy Oaks`14.5`9.5

Shoe Guys`14`10

Block Drywall`13.5`10.5

Nutrien Ag`13`11

3 Ringers 3`8.5`15.5

Bucking Broncos`8.5`15.5

High 50-Shoe Games

Glen Baird`110`88`75

Butch Meeker`81`79

Loren Douglass`79`64`61

Mickie Peterson`75`58`51

