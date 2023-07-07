LEGION BASEBALL
At Gruber Park, Tilton
Post 210 Speakers 18, Alton 0
Speakers `4(10)0 `4 `— `18 `12 `0
Alton `000 `0 `— `0 `2 `5
WP — Conlan Moore. LP — Hayden Garner. Two or more hits — Speakers: Braxton Waller 2, Drew Pinkston 2, Gavin Parkerson 2, Dalton Hobick 2. 2B — Speakers: Parkerson, Drew Wichtowski. HR — Speakers: Pinkston. RBIs — Speakers: Pinkston 3, Waller 2, Parkerson 2, Hobick 2, Landen Haurez 2, Blake Norton, Tuff Elson, Grant Morgan.
HORSESHOES
Danville Horseshoe League
July 6 results
Team`W`L
Stormy Oaks`14.5`9.5
Shoe Guys`14`10
Block Drywall`13.5`10.5
Nutrien Ag`13`11
3 Ringers 3`8.5`15.5
Bucking Broncos`8.5`15.5
High 50-Shoe Games
Glen Baird`110`88`75
Butch Meeker`81`79
Loren Douglass`79`64`61
Mickie Peterson`75`58`51
