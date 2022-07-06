TILTON — The Danville Post 210 Junior Gold 16U team had five pitchers team up for a no-hitter as the Junior Gold beat Tippecanoe County 10-0 in six innings on Wednesday.
Cade Schaumburg, Caden Kelemenic, Chaz Dubois , Anderson Thomas and Pedro Rangel combined for 11 strikeouts and two walks for the Junior Gold.
While the pitching was delivering, the offense was no far behind with Schaumburg and Zach Russell each getting two hits and two RBIs and Grant Morgan, Dubois, Braxton Waller, Adam Watson and Rangel each getting one RBI.
The Junior Gold will play Shelby County on Sunday for a doubleheader.
LEGION BASEBALL
At Tilton
Danville Post 210 Junior Gold 10, Tippecanoe County 0
Tippecanoe`000`000`— `0 `0` 5
Danville`412`102`—`10`10`1
WP — Cade Schaumburg. Two or more hits — D: Schaumburg, Zach Russell. 2B — D: Russell, Anderson Thomas, Adam Watson. RBIs — D: Schaumburg 2, Russell 2, Grant Morgan, Chaz Dubois, Braxton Waller, Watson, Pedro Rangel.
