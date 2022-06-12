RANTOUL — The Post 210 Junior Gold team were held to two hits as they lost 3-0 in the Effingham Heaters at the Rantoul Gameday Tournament on Saturday.
Alec Harrison and Braxton Waller each had a hit for Junior Gold, while losing pitcher Pedro Rangel, Harrison, Chaz Dubois and Jacob Onnen combined to give up one hit with 10 strikeouts. Effingham scored their runs on a sacrifice bunt in the first and scored two runs in the fourth on an error.
The Junior Gold will face Ford Iroquois County on Wednesday.
LEGION BASEBALL
At Rantoul
Effingham Heaters 3, Danville Post 210 Junior Gold 0
Effingham`100`200`0`— `3 `1` 0
Danville`000`000`0`—`0`2`1
WP — Verdeyen. LP — Pedro Rangel.
