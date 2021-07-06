TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The Danville Post 210 Junior Gold hit the road on Tuesday to take on the Terre Haute Post 346 Junior Legion.
The Junior Gold took a 4-0 lead after three innings, but Terre Haute would score three runs in the fourth and six in the fifth to take the lead and the game 9-6.
Landon Haurez and Zach Russell each had two hits and a RBI for the Junior Gold, while Alex Funk and Deegan Albert each had one RBI and Drew Wichtowski added two hits.
The Junior Gold will host Terre Haute on Thursday.
LEGION BASEBALL
At Terre Haute, Ind.
Terre Haute Post 346 9, Danville Post 210 Junior Gold 6
Danville`013`001`1`— `6`9`1
Terre Haute`000`360`x`—`9`13`0
WP — Nathan Wright. LP — Conlon Moore. Two or more hits — D: Drew Wichtowski, Landon Haurez, Zach Russell TH: Logan Nicoson, Kyler Dixon, Noah Bray, Nathan Wright. 2B — TH: Dixon, Collin Knopp. RBIs — D: Haurez, Russell, Alex Funk, Deegan Albert. TH: Dru Long 2, Wright 2, Nicoson, Bray, Knopp, Aiden Napier.
