TILTON — Post 210 outfielder Josh Young acknowledged he was wasn’t a likely hero in Sunday’s championship game of the TB24 Memorial Tournament at Gruber Park.
Young came into Sunday’s play batting just .237 with his only extra-base hit being a double two weeks ago at the Parkland Showcase.
But there he was in the bottom of the 10th, batting for the first time in the title game after entering as a pinch-runner.
And what did Young do?
He hammered a slider over the left-center field fence giving the Post 210 Speakers an 8-7 victory in 10 innings over Rock Island.
“I don’t know, It just happens, but I’m glad it happen,’’ he said.
That’s because the championship game lasted for more than 3 hours and it featured several twists and turns as the Speakers (27-5) went from leading 3-0 in the second to trailing 7-4 heading into the bottom of the fifth.
“We kept going back-and-forth,’’ Young said.
It was just the kind of game that Post 210 manager Brent Hart wanted for his team, weeks before the postseason tournament.
“We basically had one position player and one pitcher left our bench,’’ Hart said.
And this wasn’t the first time that Post 210 and Rock Island went extra innings. The Speakers pulled out 3-2 victory in nine innings during pool play Friday night.
“We were in every situation imaginable this weekend,’’ Hart said. “I think Rock Island was in the same position as they had three extra-inning games this weekend.
“Coach (Jake) Scudder of Rock Island thought this tournament could be tougher than the state tournament.’’
So, what was Young thinking as he led off the 10th inning.
“I was just thinking, anything close I just need to make contact and get on base,’’ he said. “I figured that my teammates would drive me in if I got on base.’’
But, Post 210 didn’t need anyone else.
Young, batting in the fourth-hole of the Speakers lineup and replacing Drew Pinkston, who had three homers this week, copied the Post 210 first baseman.
“I saw a slider behind me and it curved right into the zone — I made excellent contact,’’ said Young, but did he know it was a homer. “Not until it went over the fence.
“I have to admit it was a little nerve-wracking. I just try to trust myself, calm myself down and do the best that I could.’’
Young’s best was more than good enough.
“I didn’t think Josh was going to hit a homer when he went up to bat, but he’s had some good at-bats this season,’’ Hart said. “We have a lot of bats on this team and a lot of outfield depth — Josh has been a little limited in his opportunities. But, I think this proves that we have at least 13 bats on this team.’’
Post 210 left-hander Payton Young was credited with the victory, but right-hander Landen Haurez had a huge game out of the bullpen for the Speakers.
“Haurez did a really good job in both of Sunday’s games,’’ said Hart, as the right-hander earned the save in the 3-2 semifinal win over Harrisburg. “And then Payton Young just pounded the zone. He came into the game with two runners on base and no outs — but he got a couple of big strikeouts to keep us in the game.’’
In Sunday’s semifinal win over Harrisburg, right-hander Gavin Parkerson struck out 11 in six innings.
Pinkston proved the offense with a 2-run homer.
Post 210 6 Crawfordsville 1
TILTON — Haurez was the offensive star for the Speakers, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs including a double and a home run.
The Post 210 Speakers completed pool-play 3-0 and earned the No. 1 seed for bracket play.
“This is a tough tournament with a lot of tough teams. To come out of pool play with three wins, shows that we are really playing well,’’ said Haurez, noting that Crawfordsville beat the Speakers 10-4 on June 20.
The Speakers struggled the first time through the order, but they broke out with 2 runs in the fourth and 3 in the fifth.
“We had to sit back and adjust to the off-speed pitches,’’ Haurez said. “After the first time, we made the changes and got our offense going.’’
Right-hander Ethan McMasters bounced back from a disappointing start last weekend in the Leo Bruner Invitational.
He went the distance, allowing just six hits and one unearned run, while striking out nine.
“I just had to brush off last week,’’ McMasters said. “I just had to realize that everyone is going to have a bad day. I need to be confident when I went out there.’’
McMasters got a little help from his defense.
Post 210 picked off two runners on first base, but the biggest play was the throw from center fielder Dalton Hobick that cut down Brookes Walters trying to score in the third inning.
“That was huge,’’ McMasters said. “It was an amazing momentum changer.
“If they score there, we would have fallen behind and they would have had the momentum. But Hobick’s throw kept that run from scoring and it gave us all the momentum.
Post 210 is scheduled to be back in action next weekend with a single game on Friday against Ford-Iroquois County and then a doubleheader on Saturday against Rantoul.
