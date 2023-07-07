TILTON — It is believed that hitting with a wood bat is harder that hitting with metal bat in baseball.
This week, the Post 210 Speakers are disproving that thought.
In two games using exclusively wood bats, Post 210 has manufactured 31 runs on 28 hits as first baseman Drew Pinkston is 4-for-6 with a home run and four RBIs. Teammate Gavin Parkerson is 5-for-6 with a home run and four RBIs.
“I can’t tell you why we are hitting so much better,’’ said Pinkston after Post 210 defeated Alton 18-0 in the opening game of the TB24 Memorial Tournament at Gruber Park in Tilton.
But, there has to be something different?
“I think with a wood bat, we know that is not going to travels as far if you don’t get it on the barrel,’’ he said. “So, we try to stay through the middle of the field and we have good approaches at the plate.
“With a metal bat, we think that we are going to hit the ball out of the park all of the time and that’s just not the case. We need to stick to the same approach with a metal bat.’’
Especially considering that Post 210 is coming off a 6-2 loss to Lafayette at the Leo Bruner Invitational last Sunday in Moline where the Speakers managed just a first-inning double by Braxton Weller.
On Friday alone, Post 210 (23-5) had either a run or an RBI from all nine of its hitters, as seven of the starters for the Speakers had at least one hit.
“I think our approaches are just better when we have wood in our hands,’’ Post 210 manager Brent Hart said. “We have found a lot of barrels with wood this week.
“When you are able to produce 1 through 9 in your order — that’s a hard team to beat.’’
After scoring four times in the first inning, the Speakers virtually sealed the victory with a 10-run second inning. Dalton Hobick, who went 2-for-3, drove in a pair of runs with a solid single to center. Other run-scoring hits in the inning came from Landen Haurez and Braxton Waller.
Post 210 finished things off with a 4-run fourth inning highlighted by a 2-run homer from Pinkston.
“I think we showed everyone what we can do and this was a good confidence booster,’’ said Pinkston. “I think we also showed that we have high standards and we will play quality baseball regardless of the competition.’’
It’s a complete reversal of last year’s TB24 Memorial Tournament as Post 210 fell to Alton, 3-2 in the opening game. The Speakers lost two more times and they finished 0-3 in the tournament.
“This first win means a lot because this is our own tournament and it’s for TB (Tyler Brennan). We expect to win it every year and last year, we didn’t even make it to the championship game.,’’ Pinkston said. “But when it comes down to it, it’s all about winning baseball games.’’
Hart noted that left-handed pitchers Conlan Moore and Payton Young combined to toss a two-hit shutout.
“There are eight good teams here, state contenders from both Illinois and Indiana,’’ Hart said. “This was a great way for us to get things started.’’
Post 210 was scheduled to play Rock Island, a 6-3 winner over Crawfordsville, in a pool play contest at 6 p.m. Friday night. That game was still in progress when the Commercial-News went to press.
To find out how the Speakers did in that game, along with Saturday’s pool play against Crawfordsville at noon, please see our website at www.commercial-news.com.
We will have a full written report in Tuesday’s print edition of the Commercial-News.
