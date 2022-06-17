RANTOUL — The Post 210 14 and under Junior Blue team were able to beat the Indiana Expos Regional 14 and under team 9-1 on Friday at the Rantoul Sports Complex.
The Junior Blue had 10 hits with Easton Barney had four hits with three RBIs, Ty Rangel had two RBIs, Josiah Watson had two hits and Jerrius Atkinson, Cole Miller and winning pitcher Zach Huchel each had one RBI.
Huchel had six strikeouts and gave up two hits in 2 and 2/3 innings, while Barney pitched 2 1/3 innings and had three strikeouts.
LEGION BASEBALL
At Rantoul
Danville Post 210 Blue 14U 9, Indiana Expos Regional 14U 1
Indiana`001`00`— `1 `3` 0
Danville`350`01`—`9`10`0
WP — Zach Huchel. Two or more hits — D: Easton Barney 4, Josiah Watson. 2B — D: Huchel, Ty Rangel. RBIs — I: Griffin Gongwer. D: Barney 3, Rangel 2, Jerrius Atkinson, Cole Miller, Huchel.
.
