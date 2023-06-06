TILTON — Four victories in two days — can’t ask for a better start to the summer for the Post 210 Speakers.
Post 210 opened with a sweep of Shelby County on Saturday (13-2 and 10-0) and they finished the weekend with a sweep of the Game Seven baseball club on Sunday, winning the opener 9-5 and the second game 10-5.
“It was a really good weekend,’’ said Post 210 outfielder Tuff Elson, who was 6-for-7 at the plate with three doubles and five RBIs in the four games. “Getting two wins on Saturday and two more on Sunday was important and it’s good to see that we are finding barrels early in the season.’’
In the four victories, Post 210 scored 42 runs on 43 hits including 10 doubles and two home runs.
“They are playing well,’’ said first-year manager Brent Hart. “The bottom of the lineup is producing and the top of the lineup is producing.’’
But, what he appreciated the most was a simple play in the sixth inning from catcher Braxton Waller.
After back-to-back walks to Jordan Johnson and Zach Russell put runners on first and second, Waller laid down a perfect bunt that he beat out to load the bases.
“That was really a big spark in that inning,’’ said Hart as Post 210 would score five times to open up 10-4 advantage. “We weren’t extremely sharp in that game. We were missing some communications and had a few other mistakes in that game from guys still gelling together. But after that bunt, you started to see things click again.’’
Drew Pinkston followed with an RBI-single to left and then Landen Haurez delivered two runs with another single to left. The Speakers would add two more runs in the frame with Johnson capping it with a run-scoring single to right.
In all, the Speakers had 11 different players drive in a run this weekend as every player but Karson Stevenson (injured) and Gavin Parkerson (family vacation) appeared in one of the games.
“It’s really nice to know that every guy on this team can play and compete at a high level,’’ Elson said. “To be successful, we are going to need everyone of these guys at some point during the season.’’
Left-handers Payton Young and Alec Harrison were the only players that didn’t get a start, but they combined to pitch 7 innings in relief, allowing just 3 earned runs and striking out eight.
“I really liked how our relievers came into the games and did their job,’’ Hart said. “They were throwing strikes and getting outs.’’
It also didn’t hurt that Post 210 only needed 1 inning of relief on Saturday as starters Kolin Asbury went six innings in the opener and Ethan McMasters went all five innings in the second game.
Asbury allowed 2 runs — both unearned — while striking out five and McMasters threw a 3-hit shutout with eight strikeouts.
“I think we can be really sneaky good with our pitching,’’ said Hart, noting that Post 210 still hasn’t thrown Parkerson or Dalton Hobick this season.
Winning the first four games is nice, but Hart knows there is a long ways to go this summer.
“We are not going to win every game,’’ he said. “We just want to chop wood every day and that state title is our tree.’’
Up next for Post 210 is an intra-state contest with Terre Haute Wayne Newton Post 346 at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Gruber Park.
