TILTON — There’s a new look this season for the Post 210 Speakers, and it’s not just with their uniforms.
After 11 seasons in the manager’s chair, Allan Shepherd is turning over the keys to the Post 210 program to Brent Hart.
“It’s a lot of fun. You have some really, really talented kids on this team,’’ said Hart as the Speakers prepare to open its season with a doubleheader today at Shelby County. “I think we have all of the best players from the area on the same team.
“I really think that we should continue to represent this area well within the state and beyond.’’
Hart is taking over a program that has averaged more than 30 wins a season in the past decade, the Speakers have won three state titles (2016, 2018, 2019), appeared in four Great Lakes Regionals and reached the Legion World Series in 2019, falling in the semifinals.
“Shepherd is pretty much a Legion Baseball legend and he is known nationally for his accomplishments,’’ said Hart. “The best part for me is that he’s on my side. If I have a question, I can just ask him. It’s no secret that we work together and our desks sit about 30 feet apart.
“If I need anything, I know that he has my back.’’
So much so, that Shepherd actually brought Hart into the fold last year, having him with the team during their postseason run to a third-place finish in the state tournament.
“That was a big part of the transition,’’ Hart said. “He announced it early last summer that it was going to be his last season, so I was able to get involved and learn the kids that would be returning this year.’’
Did it work?
“Yes, every player that could come back this season is back,’’ Hart said.
And that includes Drew Pinkston, the leading hitter on last year’s team with a .475 batting average and a team-high 54 RBIs. Pinkston played this past spring for Danville Area Community College after graduating from Paris in 2022.
“It’s a little different this season,’’ Pinkston said. “Shep had his way of doing things and with coach Hart it’s just a little different.’’
So, why did Pinkston come back to Post 210 after a season of college baseball?
“This is my last season to play summer ball with my friends,’’ he said. “I really enjoyed last summer with Post 210 and I’m looking forward to another good summer this year.’’
But, his role is a little different this season.
“Last year, I was the new guy to the program and this year, I’m learning to be the leader,’’ he said. “That’s something I want to develop in myself for future collegiate seasons.’’
So, what should we expect this season?
“We are going to compete every day and by the time the postseason rolls around, we want to be contending for a state title,’’ he said.
According to Hart, that is the expectation of the Post 210 program as the Speakers have appeared in 11 straight Legion Baseball state tournaments.
And with eight guys returning from last year’s team, which went 32-9, there is no reason for that expectation to change. Post 210 returners are Pinkston, Tuff Elson, Landen Haurez, Dalton Hobick, Conlan Moore, Blake Norton, Drew Wichtowski and Josh Young.
“Getting guys like Pinkston, Hobick and Norton shows that we are going to be playing high-level baseball,’’ Hart said. “And, the first thing I did when I took over for Shep was to go after some of the arms that were leaving the area to play summer ball.’’
New additions to the Speakers this season include Kollin Asbuy, Ethan McMasters, Gavin Parkerson and Karson Stevenson.
“I think we are going to be sneaky good with our pitching,’’ said Hart, noting that Stevenson is out with a UCL elbow injury. “We have guys that can throw it from 78 to 92 miles per hour and they have different ways they can spin it.’’
With his depth on the mound, Hart has scheduled his team for five tournaments this summer including the TB24 Memorial Tournament, which will run July 7-9 at Gruber Park in Tilton.
“We are going to go every weekend, because I don’t want a guy sitting for a couple of weeks,’’ Hart said. “That’s not to say that we are going to throw our top pitcher every weekend, but we are going to make sure everyone is sharp.
“Our goal is to peak for the TB24 tournament and carry that right into the postseason.’’
Post 210 will host the Bloomington Game 7 baseball team for a doubleheader on Sunday at 1 p.m.
