TILTON — The Post 210 Speakers learned a cold, hard truth about baseball on Tuesday night at Gruber Park in Tilton.
Just because you scored 46 runs while winning four games over the weekend, that doesn’t mean your offense is going to carry over to the next game.
Post 210 went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position on Tuesday as the Speakers suffered a 3-2 loss to Lafayette.
“Hitting with runners in scoring position, we just didn’t do it tonight,’’ said Post 210 manager Brent Hart. “I know we had runners on second and third in one inning, first and second in another and even bases loaded with less than two outs and we just didn’t get that hit.’’
The Speakers (17-4) had opportunities to tie the game or take the lead in each of their final four at-bats.
“It’s super frustrating because we know that we can do it,’’ said catcher Braxton Waller, who drew two walks in the contest. “We were locked into the game, but the ball just didn’t fall our way. We just didn’t produce when it was needed, the most.’’
Post 210 was held to just three hits in the contest, but Blake Norton’s first-inning single that scored Dalton Hobick was the only one with a runner in scoring position.
The Speakers second run, in which they tied the game at 2-2, actually scored on a failed squeeze play attempt in the third inning. as Hobick outran a throw from the Lafayette third baseman.
In the sixth inning, Post 210 again failed with a squeeze bunt but this time Gavin Parkerson couldn’t outrun the throw.
“That’s just a lack of execution,’’ Hart said. “These guys have to know that when we put the squeeze play on that I don’t care where the pitch is — we have to get it down to protect the runner.’’
Parkerson was actually the second Speaker to be thrown out at home plate. In the first inning on the RBI single by Norton, the second runner, Conlan Moore, was out by more than 30 feet at home plate.
“I was holding him at third, but he kept going,’’ Hart said. “He thought the ball was caught for the third out and was just jogging it out. It’s still a big baserunning mistake that we can’t afford to make.’’
That wasn’t the only miscues on Tuesday for Post 210.
Lafayette scored all three of its runs because of either passed balls or errors.
In the second inning, Lafayette took a 2-1 lead when Tanner Coble was picked off first base but reached second safely on an error. He then scored on a two-out single by Hayden Slate.
It was a similar situation in the fourth inning as Lafayette scored the eventual game-winning run when Wesley McNeff, the winning pitcher, reached on an error and later stole third base. He would score on a double-play grounder by Brody Zimmer.
“Tiny mistakes killed us,’’ Hart said. “They scored two of their runners after stealing third because we didn’t do a good job of holding them on base.
“We had some guys working on some new positions tonight that we might need them to play later this season, but we can’t be making these type of mistakes.’’
Post 210 traveled to Kokomo (Ind.) on Wednesday night and the Speakers are set to play this weekend in the Leo Brunner Invitational at Moline, where they might get a rematch with Lafayette.
“I think this game taught us that we have to stick together and play as a team,’’ Waller said. “We don’t need to rely on one guy to do it all, we can all do it together.
“It also showed how important the little things are and when we don’t get them right, we don’t succeed.’’
