Sunday's results
At Gruber Park, Tilton
Game 1
Post 210 Speakers 9, Towanda Game Seven 5
Towanda`000 `000 `5 `— `5 `7 `0
Post 210 `212 `103 `x `— `9 `12 `2
WP — Conlan Moore (1-0). LP — Ethan Zaayenga. Two or more hits — Towanda: Caden Kindred 2. Post 210: Drew Wichtowski 3, Josh Young 2. 2B — Towanda: Kindred, Nolan Turner. Post 210: Blake Norton. HR — Post 210 Landen Haurez. RBIs — Towanda: Kindred 2, Turner 2, Zaayenga. Post 210: Wichtowski 2, Haurez 2, J.Young, Braxton Waller, Drew Pinkston, Tuff Elson, Ethan McMasters.
Game 2
Post 210 Speakers 10, Towanda Game Seven 5
Post 210 `032 `004 `1 `— `10 `13 `2
Towanda `220 `001 `0 `— `5 `6 `2
WP — Blake Norton (1-0). LP — Gunner Wilson. Two or more hits — Post 210: Drew Pinkston 3, Tuff Elson 3, Braxton Waller 2, Josh Young 2. Towanda: Alex Kindred 2. 2B — Post 210: Elston 2, Zach Russell. Townada: Kindred. RBIs — Post 210: Elson 2, Landen Haurez 2, Jordan Johnson 2, Pinkston, Young. Townada: Kindred, Mac Raymer, Andy Knox, Nolan Turner.
Records — Post 210 Speakers 4-0 overall.
———
Saturday's results
At Shelbyville
Game 1
Post 210 Speakers 13, Shelby County 2
Post 210 `230 `000 `8 `— `13 `10 `1
Shelby County `200 `000 `0 `— `2 `4 `0
WP — Kolin Asbury (1-0). LP — Ty Brachbill. Two or more hits — Post 210: Dalton Hobick 2, Drew Pinkston 2, Zach Russell 2. 2B — Post 210: Pinkston, Russell, Landen Haurez, Blake Norton. HR — Post 210: Drew Wichtowski. RBIs — Post 210: Pinkston 3, Wichtowski 2, Norton 2, Russell 2, Haurez, Braxton Waller
Game 2
Post 210 Speakers 10, Shelby County 0
Post 210 `010 `54 `— `10 `8 `0
Shelby County `000 `00 `— `0 `3 `1
WP — Ethan McMasters (1-0). LP — Drake McDonald. Two or more hits — Post 210: Drew Pinkston 2, Tuff Elson 2. 2B — Post 210: Pinkston, Elson. RBIs — Post 210: Elson 2, Blake Norton 2, Pinkston, Braxton Waller.
Records — Post 210 Speakers 2-0 overall.
Atwood Memorial Tournament
Saturday's results
At Gruber Park, Tilton
Post 210 Junior Speakers 7, Alton Juniors 0
Post 210 `040 `110 `1 `— `7 `9 `0
Alton `000 `000 `0 `— `0 `3 `0
WP — Caden Kelemenic. LP — Champlain. Two or more hits — Post 210: Cian Moore 2, Cade Schaumburg 2, Keegan Field 2. RBIs — Post 210: Field 2, Pedro Rangel 2, Moore, Wrigley O'Brien.
———
At Gruber Park, Tilton
Championship game
Post 210 Junior Speakers 5, Limestone Juniors 2
Post 210 `030 `101 `0 `— `5 `5 `1
Limestone `001 `001 `0 `— `2 `2 `3
WP — Pedro Rangel. LP — Kleist. 2B — Post 210: Cade Schaumburg. Limestone: Chapman. 3B — Post 210: Rangel. RBI — Post 210: Rangel 2, Cian Moore. Limestone: Kleist.
Record — Post 210 Junior Speakers 4-1 overall.
