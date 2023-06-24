Post 210 baseball logo

Friday's linescores

At Parkland College, Champaign

Post 210 Speakers 14, Yard Goats 3

Yard Goats `001 `20 `— `3 `5 `5

Speakers `052 `07 `— `14 `9 `0

WP — Conlan Moore. LP — Connor Hale. Two or more hits — Speakers: Gavin Parkerson 2, Grant Morgan 2. 2B — Speakers: Tuff Elson. HR — Yard Goats: Travis Tiernan. Speakers: Parkerson. RBIs — Yard Goats: Tiernan, Nolan Bowles. Speakers: Parkerson 3, Drew Wichtowski 2, Drew Pinkston 2, Morgan, Dalton Hobick, Braxton Waller.

———

At Parkland College, Champaign

Post 210 Speakers 8, West Central Elite 0

Speakers `010 `502 `— `8 `8 `0

Elite `000 `000 `— `0 `4 `3

WP — Kollin Asbury (4-0). LP — Langdon Lambert. Two or more hits — Speakers: Gavin Parkerson 2. Elite: Ty Corsario 2. 2B — Speakers: Parkerson, Braxton Waller. 3B — Speakers: Landen Haurez. HR — Speakers: Parkerson. RBIs — Speakers: Drew Pinkston 2, Parkerson, Waller, Haurez, Drew Wichtowski, Tuff Elson.

———

Saturday's linescores

At Parkland College, Champaign

Post 210 Speakers 14, West Central Elite 1

Elite `000 `01 `— `1 `4 `2

Speakers `940 `1x `— `14 `5 `0

WP — Ethan McMasters (4-0). LP — Alex Mitchell. 2B — Speakers: Drew Wichtowski, Josh Young. RBIs — Speakers: Braxton Waller 3, Wichtowski, Young, Zach Russell.

———

At Parkland College, Champaign

Post 210 Speakers 10, Yard Goats 1

Speakers `022 `015 `— `10 `17 `1

Yard Goats `000 `010 `— `1 `2 `1

WP — Gavin Parkerson (1-0). LP — Kendall Crawford. Two or more hits — Speakers: Landen Haurez 4, Drew Pinkston 3, Tuff Elson 3, Blake Norton 2. 2B — Speakers: Haurez, Pinkston, Norton, Braxton Waller. 3B — Speakers: Elson. RBIs — Speakers: Haurez 2, Pinkston 2, Elson 2, Josh Young 2, Norton, Waller. 

Records — Post 210 Speakers 17-3 overall.

