LEGION BASEBALL
Friday's linescores
At Parkland College, Champaign
Post 210 Speakers 14, Yard Goats 3
Yard Goats `001 `20 `— `3 `5 `5
Speakers `052 `07 `— `14 `9 `0
WP — Conlan Moore. LP — Connor Hale. Two or more hits — Speakers: Gavin Parkerson 2, Grant Morgan 2. 2B — Speakers: Tuff Elson. HR — Yard Goats: Travis Tiernan. Speakers: Parkerson. RBIs — Yard Goats: Tiernan, Nolan Bowles. Speakers: Parkerson 3, Drew Wichtowski 2, Drew Pinkston 2, Morgan, Dalton Hobick, Braxton Waller.
———
At Parkland College, Champaign
Post 210 Speakers 8, West Central Elite 0
Speakers `010 `502 `— `8 `8 `0
Elite `000 `000 `— `0 `4 `3
WP — Kollin Asbury (4-0). LP — Langdon Lambert. Two or more hits — Speakers: Gavin Parkerson 2. Elite: Ty Corsario 2. 2B — Speakers: Parkerson, Braxton Waller. 3B — Speakers: Landen Haurez. HR — Speakers: Parkerson. RBIs — Speakers: Drew Pinkston 2, Parkerson, Waller, Haurez, Drew Wichtowski, Tuff Elson.
———
Saturday's linescores
At Parkland College, Champaign
Post 210 Speakers 14, West Central Elite 1
Elite `000 `01 `— `1 `4 `2
Speakers `940 `1x `— `14 `5 `0
WP — Ethan McMasters (4-0). LP — Alex Mitchell. 2B — Speakers: Drew Wichtowski, Josh Young. RBIs — Speakers: Braxton Waller 3, Wichtowski, Young, Zach Russell.
———
At Parkland College, Champaign
Post 210 Speakers 10, Yard Goats 1
Speakers `022 `015 `— `10 `17 `1
Yard Goats `000 `010 `— `1 `2 `1
WP — Gavin Parkerson (1-0). LP — Kendall Crawford. Two or more hits — Speakers: Landen Haurez 4, Drew Pinkston 3, Tuff Elson 3, Blake Norton 2. 2B — Speakers: Haurez, Pinkston, Norton, Braxton Waller. 3B — Speakers: Elson. RBIs — Speakers: Haurez 2, Pinkston 2, Elson 2, Josh Young 2, Norton, Waller.
Records — Post 210 Speakers 17-3 overall.
