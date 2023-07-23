Post 210 baseball logo

LEGION BASEBALL

Fourth Division Tournament

at Gruber Park, Tilton

Saturday's linescore

Post 210 Speakers 4, Shelby County Shelbyville 2

Shelbyville `200 `000 `0 `— `2 `1 `2

Speakers `004 `000 `x `— `4 `7 `2

WP — Kollin Asbury. LP — Jack Lockart. Two or more hits — Speakers: Drew Wichtowski 2. 2B — Speakers: Wichtowski. HR — Shelbyville: Drake McDonald. Speakers: Tuff Elson. RBIs — Speakers: Elson 3.

———

Sunday's linescore

Post 210 Speakers 15, Shelby County Stewardson-Strasburg 5

Stew-Stras `300 `020 `— `5 `5 `5

Speakers `332 `322 `— `15 `16 `2

WP — Blake Norton. LP — Connor Manhart. Two or more hits — Stew-Stras: Benjamin Meinart 2. Speakers: Dalton Hobick 4, Norton 2, Drew Wichtowski 2, Landen Haurez 2, Tuff Elson 2. 2B — Stew-Stras: Owen Mahaffey. Speakers: Norton, Haurez, Elson, Zach Russell. HR — Speakers: Norton. RBIs — Stew-Stras: Mahaffey 2, Meinart. Speakers: Norton 3, Drew Pinkston 3, Haurez 2, Wichtowski, Elson, Russell.

Records — Post 210 Speakers 32-5 overall.

———

JUNIOR LEGION BASEBALL

Illinois State Tournament

at Wheaton College

Saturday's linescore

Post 210 Junior Speakers 8, Jerseyville 0

Junior Speakers `200 `010 `5 `— `8 `12 `1

Jerseyville `000 `000 `0 `— `0 `2 `7

WP — Caden Keleminic. LP — Gage Carey. Two or more hits — Junior Speakers: Ryley Heck 3, Cian Moore 2, Keygan Field 2. 2B — Junior Speakers: Field 2, Heck. 3B — Junior Speakers: Matthew Darling, Easton Barney. RBIs — Junior Speakers: Field 3, Moore, Darling, Josiah Watson, Cade Schaumburg. 

———

Sunday's linescores

Alton Red 4, Post 210 Junior Speakers 0

Alton `100 `102 `0 `— `4 `6 `1

Junior Speakers `000 `000 `0 `— `0 `3 `2

WP — Logan Hickman. LP — Pedro Rangel IV. Two or more hits — Alton: Hickman 2. Junior Speakers: Cian Moore. 2B — Alton: Hickman, Reese Bohlen. Junior Speakers: Moore. RBIs — Alton: Bohlen 3, Jack Puent.

———

Alton Red 4, Post 210 Junior Speakers 2

Alton `130 `000 `0 `— `4 `2 `2

Junior Speakers `100 `001 `0 `— `2 `5 `1

WP — Reese Bohlen. LP — Jacob Onnen. Two or more hits — Junior Speakers: Josiah Watson 3. 2B — Junior Speakers: Watson, Cole Miller. 3B — Alton: Alexander Pilger. RBIs — Alton: Pilger, Jack Puent, Blake Rensing. Junior Speakers: Miller, Keygan Field.

Records — Post 210 Junior Speakers 18-8 overall.

