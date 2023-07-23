LEGION BASEBALL
Fourth Division Tournament
at Gruber Park, Tilton
Saturday's linescore
Post 210 Speakers 4, Shelby County Shelbyville 2
Shelbyville `200 `000 `0 `— `2 `1 `2
Speakers `004 `000 `x `— `4 `7 `2
WP — Kollin Asbury. LP — Jack Lockart. Two or more hits — Speakers: Drew Wichtowski 2. 2B — Speakers: Wichtowski. HR — Shelbyville: Drake McDonald. Speakers: Tuff Elson. RBIs — Speakers: Elson 3.
———
Sunday's linescore
Post 210 Speakers 15, Shelby County Stewardson-Strasburg 5
Stew-Stras `300 `020 `— `5 `5 `5
Speakers `332 `322 `— `15 `16 `2
WP — Blake Norton. LP — Connor Manhart. Two or more hits — Stew-Stras: Benjamin Meinart 2. Speakers: Dalton Hobick 4, Norton 2, Drew Wichtowski 2, Landen Haurez 2, Tuff Elson 2. 2B — Stew-Stras: Owen Mahaffey. Speakers: Norton, Haurez, Elson, Zach Russell. HR — Speakers: Norton. RBIs — Stew-Stras: Mahaffey 2, Meinart. Speakers: Norton 3, Drew Pinkston 3, Haurez 2, Wichtowski, Elson, Russell.
Records — Post 210 Speakers 32-5 overall.
———
JUNIOR LEGION BASEBALL
Illinois State Tournament
at Wheaton College
Saturday's linescore
Post 210 Junior Speakers 8, Jerseyville 0
Junior Speakers `200 `010 `5 `— `8 `12 `1
Jerseyville `000 `000 `0 `— `0 `2 `7
WP — Caden Keleminic. LP — Gage Carey. Two or more hits — Junior Speakers: Ryley Heck 3, Cian Moore 2, Keygan Field 2. 2B — Junior Speakers: Field 2, Heck. 3B — Junior Speakers: Matthew Darling, Easton Barney. RBIs — Junior Speakers: Field 3, Moore, Darling, Josiah Watson, Cade Schaumburg.
———
Sunday's linescores
Alton Red 4, Post 210 Junior Speakers 0
Alton `100 `102 `0 `— `4 `6 `1
Junior Speakers `000 `000 `0 `— `0 `3 `2
WP — Logan Hickman. LP — Pedro Rangel IV. Two or more hits — Alton: Hickman 2. Junior Speakers: Cian Moore. 2B — Alton: Hickman, Reese Bohlen. Junior Speakers: Moore. RBIs — Alton: Bohlen 3, Jack Puent.
———
Alton Red 4, Post 210 Junior Speakers 2
Alton `130 `000 `0 `— `4 `2 `2
Junior Speakers `100 `001 `0 `— `2 `5 `1
WP — Reese Bohlen. LP — Jacob Onnen. Two or more hits — Junior Speakers: Josiah Watson 3. 2B — Junior Speakers: Watson, Cole Miller. 3B — Alton: Alexander Pilger. RBIs — Alton: Pilger, Jack Puent, Blake Rensing. Junior Speakers: Miller, Keygan Field.
Records — Post 210 Junior Speakers 18-8 overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.