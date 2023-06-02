TILTON — The Post 210 Junior Speakers split their opening two games of the season in the Frank Atwood Memorial Tournament on Thursday.
After a 7-6 loss to Limestone in the opening game of the tournament, Post 210 bounced back with a 6-3 triumph over Champaign.
Chaz Dubois was a big offensive presence in the win over Champaign with a double, a triple and an RBI. Cian Moore and Pedro Rangel each contributed two hits in the victory for Danville.
Jacob Onnen earned the victory, while Cade Schaumburg got the final three outs to secure the save.
In the opening game loss to Limestone, Jeremiah Watson had a single, a double and an RBI, while Schaumburg finished with a double and two RBIs.
The Post 210 Blue Speakers, the program's 15-and-under team, opened the Atwood Tournament with a 15-0 win over Shelby County at the Paris site. Ryan Edwards tossed a 1-hit shutout for the Blue Speakers.
At Gruber Park, Tilton
Limestone 7, Post 210 Junior Speakers 6
Junior Speakers `121 `101 `0 `— `6 `7 `0
Limestone `202 `102 `x `— `7 `12 `7
WP — Bieneman. LP — Caden Keleminic. Two or more hits — Junior Speakers: Jeremiah Watson. Limestone: Chapman 4, Bieneman 2, Harper 2. 2B — Junior Speakers: Watson, Cade Schaumburg. Limestone: Chapman, Harper. RBIs — Junior Speakers: Schaumburg 2, Watson, Dylan Judy. Limestone: Bieneman 2, Williams, Kleist.
———
Post 210 Junior Speakers 6, Champaign 3
Champaign `000 `300 `0 `— `3 `3 `3
Junior Speakers `310 `110 `x `— `6 `10 `0
WP — Jacob Onnen. LP — Johnson. Save — Schaumburg. Two or more hits — Junior Speakers: Cian Moore 2, Chaz Dubois 2, Pedro Rangel 2. 2B — Champaign: Henderson. Junior Speakers: Moore, Chaz Dubois, Keegan Field. 3B — Junior Speakers: Chaz Dubois. RBIs — Champaign: Kirby. Junior Speakers: Chaz Dubois, Cruz Dubois, Wrigley O'Brien.
Records — Post 210 Junior Speakers 1-1 overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.