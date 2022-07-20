RANTOUL — The Post 210 Junior Gold baseball pitching staff combined for a no-hitter as the Junior Speakers beat Eureka Post 466 10-0 at the Rantoul Family Sports Complex on Wednesday.
Cade Schaumburg pitched four innings and had seven strikeouts, while Jameson Remole had five strikeouts in two innings.
Remole had three hits with two triples and three RBIs, Grant Morgan had two hits and two RBIs, Deegan Albert had two RBIs and Schaumburg had one hit.
LEGION BASEBALL
At Rantoul
Danville Post 210 Junior Gold 10, Eureka Post 466 0
Eureka`000`000`— `0 `0` 3
Danville`005`401`—`10`10`0
WP — Cade Schaumburg. LP — Andrew Zimmerman. Two or more hits — D: Jameson Remole 3, Grant Morgan. 2B — D: Morgan. 3B — D: Remole 2. RBIs — D: Remole 3, Morgan 2, Deegan Albert 2, Schaumburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.