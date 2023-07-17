PARIS — The Post 210 Junior Speakers Gold team was able to cruise through the best this past weekend.
The Speakers Gold scored at least 10 runs in each game as they rolled to the Illinois Division 4 title at Paris.
Post 210 started the weekend on Thursday with a 10-0 win over Shelby County.
Caden Keleminic had nine strikeouts and gave up one hit in the five-inning win and was backed up with 10 hits on offense. Cade Schaumburg had two hits with a double and two RBIs, Cruz Dubois had two RBIs, Jeremiah Watson and Cian Moore and Cole Miller each had two hits and one RBI and Keygan Field and Pedro Rangel 4 each had one RBI.
On Friday, the Junior Speakers only needed six hits to get the 10-0 win over Champaign. Jacob Onnen had six strikeouts and gave up only one hit as Keleminic had a three-RBI double, Chaz Dubois, Schaumburg, Watson, Dylan Judy, Ryley Heck and Easton Barney each had one RBI and Field had two hits.
“Caden located the ball well all game. He worked the outside and the offspeed was working for him,” Post 210 Junior Gold coach Jon Heck said. “In the second game, Onnen did some of the same things and the offense did a great job.”
Post 210 had to wait for its title opponent on Saturday and it was once again Champaign and the Junior Speakers had 14 hits to win 12-2 in six innings.
Schaumburg went four innings and had nine strikeouts while Chaz Dubois had two strikeouts in two innings.
On offense, Watson had four hits and two RBIs, while Field had two hits and two RBIs, Chaz Dubois had three hits and two RBIs and Heck, Judy and Onnen each had one RBI and Moore had three hits.
“We made a few mistakes later in the game in the third game, but we would have given up two or three hits,” Heck said. “The guys have plate discipline and when we do get runners on base, we make sure that we get them in.”
Even though the games looked like it was the best play of the season for the team, Heck said there were some things to work on.
“Our pitching set the tone and was phenomenal most of the weekend, but the hitting was hit or miss for the most part,” Heck said. “Before the postseason started, we were rained out for the last two or three weeks, so we lost a little rhythm that we were able to have and they are getting it back. For state, I feel that we will be at 100 percent.”
With the win, the Junior Speakers head to the Junior State meet, which will start on Thursday at Wheaton when Post 210 plays the Palos Coyotes.
The Post 210 Senior team wrapped up regular season play this weekend. The Speakers started the weekend with a 20-3 win over the Ford/Iroquois Senior Legion.
Blake Norton had three hits and five RBIs for the Speakers, while Braxton Waller had two hits with a home run and four RBIs, Landon Haurez and Drew Pinkston each had two hits and two RBIs, Drew Wichtowski, Josh Young, Jordan Johnson and Zach Russell each had one RBI and Dalton Hobick had two hits.
Alec Harrison got the win with two strikeouts in an inning of work. Conlan Moore had two strikeouts in an inning, Ethan McMasters had four strikeouts in two innings and Kollin Asbury had a strikeouts in his inning of work.
On Saturday, the Speakers beat Rantoul Post 287 10-0 as Gavin Parkerson had 11 strikeouts in four innings or work and did not give up a hit.
Norton had a home run and two RBIs, while Russell and Grant Morgan each had two RBIs, Wichtowski, Haurez and Moore each had one RBI and Pinkston and Tuff Elson each had two hits.
The Speaker will start Fourth District play on Friday against either Ford/Iroquois or Rantoul at 5 p.m. at the Carl Gruber Complex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.