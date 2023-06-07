PARIS — The Post 210 Junior Speakers extended it win streak to five straight with a 16-6 victory over the Paris juniors on Tuesday night at Laker Stadium.
Paris jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but Post 210 answered with a 4-run second inning with run-scoring hits from Wrigley O'Brien, Jacob Onnen and Pedro Rangel IV.
The Junior Speakers (5-1) took the lead for good with a 5-run third inning. All runs scored with two outs in the frame. Caden Keleminic, Dylan Judy, Cruz Dubois and Rangel drove home runs for Post 210.
At Laker Stadium, Paris
Post 210 Junior Speakers 16, Paris 6
Post 210 `045 `061 `— `16 `12 `3
Paris `221 `100 `— `6 `5 `4
WP — Cruz Dubois. LP — Stepp. Two or more hits — Post 210: Cr. Dubois 2, Pedro Rangel IV 2, Cian Moore 2, Caden Keleminic 2. Paris: King 2, Jarell 2. 2B — Post 210: Keleminic, Wrigley O'Brien. RBIs — Post 210: Rangel 3, O'Brien 2, Dylan Judy 2, Cr.Dubois, Moore, Keleminic, Jeremiah Watson, Jacob Onnen. Paris: King 2, Rice, Lewis, Jarell.
Records — Post 210 Junior Speakers 5-1 overall.
