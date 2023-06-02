TILTON — A quick offensive start on Friday propelled the Post 210 Junior Speakers to a 10-3 victory over Eureka and into the semifinals of the Frank Atwood Memorial Tournament at Gruber Park.
Post 210 scored four times in the first and three times in the second on its way to the win over Eureka.
Keegan Field had a two-run double to highlight the 4-run first inning, while Pedro Rangel, Cian Moore and Chaz Dubois had run-scoring hits in the second inning.
Right-hander Cade Schaumburg struck out 12 en route to the victory, while Wrigley O'Brien went 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI.
Post 210 Blue Speakers, the program's 15-and-under team, went 1-1 on Friday falling to Alton 16-3 before coming back to beat Paris 17-3.
At Gruber Park, Tilton
Post 210 Junior Speakers 10, Eureka 3
Eureka `000 `200 `1 `— `3 `3 `2
Post 210 `430 `210 `x `— `10 `11 `1
WP — Cade Schaumburg. LP — Maynard. Two or more hits — Post 210: Wrigley O'Brien 3. 2B — Post 210: Chaz Dubois, Keegan Field, Bryson Marcinko. 3B — Post 210: Caden Keleminic, Pedro Rangel. RBIs — Eureka: Maynard, Stalter. Post 210: Schaumburg 2, Dubois 2, Field 2, O'Brien, Rangel, Cian Moore.
Records — Post 210 Junior Speakers 2-1 overall.
