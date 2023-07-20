CAROL STREAM — The Post 210 Junior Gold team had a great start in the Junior State Tournament on Thursday with an 19-0 win over the Palos Heights Coyotes.
Cole Miller, Keygan Field and Chaz Dubois each had two hits and three RBIs for the Junior Speakers, while Jeremiah Watson had three hits and a RBI, Cade Schaumburg had two hits and a RBI and Ryley Heck, Wrigley O'Brien, Caden Keleminic, Cruz Dubois and Jacob Onnen each had one RBI.
Chaz Dubois had a home run while Miller and Field each had a double and a triple and Keleminic had a double.
On the mound, Pedro Rangel 4 got the win on the mound, going three innings and getting four strikeouts while Dylan Judy had three strikeouts in two innings to start the game in an combined no-hitter.
The Junior Speakers will continue action in the tournament on Friday, when they will face Carol Stream's Post 76 Junior Thunder team at 2:15 p.m.
LEGION BASEBALL
Junior State Tournament
At Carol Stream
Danville Post 210 Junior Gold 19, Palos Hills Coyotes 0
Palos Hills`000`00`— `0 `0` 3
Danville`681`4x`—`19`16`0
WP — Pedro Rangel 4. LP — Cosme. Two or more hits — D: Jeremiah Watson 3, Keygan Field, Chaz Dubois, Cade Schaumburg, Cole Miller. 2B — D: Miller, Caden Keleminic, Field. 3B — D: Miller, Field. HR — D: Chaz Dubois. RBIs — D: Field 3, Chaz Dubois 3, Miller 3, Watson, Ryley Heck, Wrigley O'Brien, Keleminic, Schaumburg, Cruz Dubois, Jacob Onnen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.