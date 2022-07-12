RANTOUL — The Danville Post 210 Junior Gold team had an easy time in a doubleheader with the Rantoul Junior Legion team on Tuesday.
The Junior Gold pitching staff pitched two no-hitters as the team won 18-0 in the first game and 15-1 in the second.
In the first game, Alec Harrison had five strikeouts in five innings.
ON offence, Jeremiah Watson had two hits and two RBIs, Zach Russell and Alec Harrison had two RBIs, Braxton Waller had three RBIs, Jacob Onnen and Jameson Remole each had two hits and one RBI and Cian Moore and Griffen Walters each had one RBI.
In the second game, Caden Keleminic pitched two innings had had five strikeouts to get the win, while Pedro Rangel had four strikeouts in 1 and 1/3 innings and Watson had two strikeouts in 2/3 innings.
Chaz Dubois had two hits and three RBIs, while Anderson Thomas and Cian Moore each had two RBIs, Braxton Waller and Griffen Walters each had two hits and one RBI and Adam Watson, Keleminic and Rangel each had one RBI.
The Junior Speakers will face Champaign on Thursday.
LEGION BASEBALL
At Rantoul
Game 1
Danville Post 210 Junior Golf 18, Rantoul Junior Legion 0
Danville`244`08`— `18 `11` 0
Rantoul`000`00`—`0`0`6
WP — Alec Harrison. LP — Parrish. Two or more hits — D: Jameson Remole, Jacob Onnen, Pedro Rangel, Jeremiah Watson. 2B — D: Harrison, Remole. RBIs — D: Braxton Waller 3, Watson 2, Harrison 2, Russell 2, Cian Moore, Remole, Onnen, Griffen Walters.
Game 2
Danville Post 210 Junior Gold 15, Rantoul Junior Legion 1
Danville`514`5`— `15 `14` 2
Rantoul`000`1`—`1`0`4
WP — Caden Keleminic. LP — Rogers. Two or more hits — D: Chaz Dubois, Braxton Waller, Griffen Walters. 2B — D: Keleminic, Adam Watson. 3B — D: Cian Moore, Waller. RBIs — D: Dubois 3, Anderson Thomas 2, Moore 2, Walters, Pdero Rangel, Waller, Keleminic, Watson.
