CHAMPAIGN — The Post 210 Junior Gold team made quick work of Champaign on Thursday in both games of a doubleheader.
The Junior Gold won the first game 12-0 in five innings as Jameson Remole had seven strikeouts and gave up only two hits.
On offense, Jeremiah Watson had two hits with three RBIs, while Braxton Waller and Deegan Albert each had two RBIs and Grant Morgan, Remole and Caden Keleminic each had one RBI.
In the second game, the Junior Gold scored seven runs each in the first and second innings for an 14-0 win. Zach Russell got the short no-hitter with two strikeouts.
Russell and Adam Watson each had two RBIs, while Morgan, Griffen Walters, Cade Schaumburg, Waller and Cian Moore each had one RBI.
The Junior Gold will take on Eureka on Sunday in a doubleheader.
LEGION BASEBALL
At Champaign
Game 1
Danville Post 210 Junior Golf 12, Champaign 0
Danville`001`56`— `12 `8` 1
Champaign`000`00`—`0`2`1
WP — Jameson Remole. LP — Bailey. Two or more hits — D: Jeremiah Watson. 2B — D: Watson. RBIs — D: Watson 3, Deegan Albert 2, Braxton Waller 2, Grant Morgan, Remole, Caden Keleminic.
Game 2
Danville Post 210 Junior Gold 14, Champaign 0
Danville`77`— `14 `6` 0
Champaign`00`—`0`0`3
WP — Zach Russell. LP — Keen. 2B — D: Russell, Deegan Albert. RBIs — D: Russell 2, Adam Watson 2, Cian Moore, Braxton Waller, Cade Schaumburg, Griffen Walters, Grant Morgan.
