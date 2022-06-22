TILTON — The Danville Post 210 Junior Gold 16U team scored eight runs in the first inning and was able to beat Champaign Legion Post 24 15-4 on Wednesday.
Pedro Rangel had two hits and three RBIs for the Junior Gold, while Chaz Dubois had three hits and two RBIs, Jeremiah Watson had two hits and two RBIs, Griffen Walters and Cian Moore each had two RBIs, Deegan Albert had two hits and a RBI, and Zach Russell, Cade Schaumburg and Jacon Onnen each had one RBI.
Schaumburg, Caden Keleminic, Rangel and Alec Harrison combined to give up six hits with 13 strikeouts on the mound for the Junior Gold.
LEGION BASEBALL
At Tilton
Danville Post 210 Junior Gold 15, Champaign Legion Post 24
Champaign`000`400`0`— `4 `8` 1
Danville`805`200`x`—`15`14`3
WP — Cade Schaumburg. LP — Bailey. Two or more hits — C: Bailey D: Chaz Dubois 3, Deegan Albert, Pedro Rangel, Jeremiah Watson. 2B — D: Albert 2. HR — C: Schunishz. RBIs — C: Schunishz D: Rangel 3, Dubois 2, Watson, Griffen Walters 2, Cian Moore 2, Schaumburg, Albert, Zach Russell, Jacob Onnen.
