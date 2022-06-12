RANTOUL — The Post 210 Junior Gold team had an easy start to the last day of the Rantoul Gameday Tournament with a 16-4 win over the Champaign Dream, but fell to Cbc Marucci 3-0 later in the day.
In the win, Griffen Walters had three RBIs for the Junior Gold, Zach Russell had two RBIs, Deegan Albert had two hits and a RBI and Chaz Dubois, Cade Schaumburg and Pedro Rangel each had an RBI.
In the second game, the Junior Gold only had two hits with Braxton Waller and Caden Keleminic each getting one hit.
LEGION BASEBALL
At Rantoul
Danville Post 210 Junior Gold 16, Champaign Dream 4
Champaign`020`2`— `4 `7` 6
Danville`0(16)0`x`—`16`5`0
WP — Cade Schaumburg. LP — Kody Meeker. Two or more hits — C: Kendez Balk, Ben Sutton D:Deegan Albert. RBIs — C: Sutton 2, Curtis Porter 2 D: Griffen Walters 3, Zach Russell 2, Chaz Dubois, Schaumburg, Braxton Waller, Albert, Pedro Rangel.
At Rantoul
Cbc Marucci 3, Danville Post 210 Junior Gold 0
Danville`000`000`0`— `0 `2` 1
CBC`012`000`x`—`3`4`2
WP — Anob. LP — Caden Keleminic. 2B — D: Braxton Waller CBC: Wes, Drew. 3B — CBC: Mitchell RBIs — CBC: Mitchell 2, Anob.
