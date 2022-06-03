TILTON — The Post 210 Junior Blue baseball team beat Champaign 13-5 to finish the first day of the Frank Atwood Tournament at 2-0.
Ty Rangel had two hits and three RBIs for the Blue team, who beat Eureka 11-8 earlier on Friday, while Josiah Watson had three RBIs, Jerrius Atkinson had two RBIs, Jackson Pratt and Matthew Darling each had two hits and a RBI and Cruz Dubois and Zach Huchel each had one RBI.
The Blue team will face Shelby County on Saturday at 8 p.m.
LEGION BASEBALL
At Tilton
Post 210 Blue 13, Champaign 5
Blue`002`56`— `13 `12` 1
Champ`013`10`—`5`4`1
WP — Jackson Pratt. Two or more hits — B: Cole Miller, Darling, Ty Rangel, Pratt. 2B — B: Rangel, Jerrius Atkinson. RBIs — B: Rangel 3, Josiah Watson 3, Atkinson 2, Darling, Cruz Dubois, Zach Huchel, Pratt.
