TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Baseball coaches will always preach patience at the plate, especially when a team is facing a pitcher that is very adept as changing speeds.
Post 210 had to remind themselves to not be too anxious against Lancaster (Ohio) lefty Nick Dolci, who held the Speakers to just one hit and three baserunners in the first three innings.
“We just had to wait back,’’ Post 210 outfielder Landen Haurez said. “It took us a time through the order to get adjusted to him. After that, it was smooth sailing.’’
The Speakers put together back-to-back 2-run innings to earn a 4-1 triumph over Lancaster in the John E. Hayes Best of the Midwest Invitational at Bob Warn Field in Terre Haute.
Post 210, which trailed 1-0 as Lancaster pushed a run across in the first inning, got things rolling in the fourth inning against Dolci.
Drew Pinkston started things with a four-pitch walk and Haurez followed with a single to left. With runners on first and second and no outs, Tuff Elson laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt that Lancaster first baseman Owen Conrad misplayed into an error allowing the Speakers to load the bases with no outs.
Blake Norton, who came in to pitch in the top of the fourth, crushed a 2-run double to left that scored Pinkston and Haurez but Elson was thrown out at the plate. Still the Speakers had taken a 2-1 lead.
“At some point, we knew that someone was going to square up a ball against their pitcher. It just came a little later in the game than we expected,’’ Norton said. “With the bases loaded and the infield playing in, I knew that I just needed to put the ball in play for us to get a run.’’
Clinging to that 1-run lead, Post 210 have itself a little breathing room in the fifth. This time, the Speakers did all their damage with two outs in the frame.
Once again, Pinkston got things started with a 2-out infield single. Haurez followed with a triple over the head of right fielder Malachi Palmer, bringing Pinkston home and giving Post 210 a 3-1 lead. Elson followed with a run-scoring single to right and the Speakers had a 4-1 advantage.
That was more than enough run support for Norton, who threw four shutout innings in relief of Gavin Parkerson, striking out four and walking one and allowing just one hit.
“I had a little shoulder tightness last weekend and we were able to get that fixed this week,’’ Norton said. “Coach wanted me to work out of the bullpen this weekend, especially today with Parkerson pitching his first game since last summer.’’
Parkerson went three innings, allowing one run on two hits, as the right-hander struck out seven and walked four.
“I think it was a little bit of adrenaline considering it was his first time on the mound since last July,’’ Post 210 manager Brent Hart. “He just needed to breathe a little more. It wasn’t like he was bad, we had him at 88-90 miles per hour and he struck out seven in three innings — so he was really, really hard to hit.
“We were monitoring his pitches and after three innings, we felt it was best to go with Norton. We were planning for this combination to get the job done.’’
With the victory, Post 210 improves to 2-0 in pool play with its third and final pool play game set for this morning at 8 a.m. (Central) against Washington, Mo. at West Vigo High School. Regardless of the outcome, the Speakers will advance into a quarterfinal contest later on Saturday.
“All we do is win,’’ Norton said. “We are chasing this championship. We haven’t won this tournament the last two years.’’
Post 210 also improves to 13-0 overall, the second best start for the program in the past 10 years. The 2017 team started the season 16-0.
“We are chasing that 16-0,’’ Haurez said. “We are playing well as a team. Everyone is hitting the ball and we have a great attitude.’’
Hart says getting to 16-0 isn’t a big deal for him.
“I just want the guys having fun and playing good baseball,’’ he said. “I would rather lose a game 4-3 and learn something from it, than beat a team 18-1 right now.
“I want us to be a team that is built for the postseason.’’
Speakers 6 Crawfordsville 0
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — There is an old adage in sports, ‘you can’t lose if they don’t score.’
The Post 210 Speakers have seemingly proved it to be true in the last week.
On Thursday, Post 210 opened the John Hayes Best of the Midwest Tournament with a 6-0 triumph over Crawfordsville (Ind.) at West Vigo High School. Right-hander Kollin Asbury tossed a 4-hit shutout for the Speakers as he struck out five and walked three.
In their last five games, Post 210 pitchers have only allowed 1 unearned run in 29 innings and the team ERA has dropped to 1.27.
The Speakers, who improved 12-0 this summer, got all the offense they would need in the first inning against Crawfordsville starter Bryce Dowell.
Leadoff hitter Dalton Hobick got the game started with a single to left and then he stole second. Conlan Moore followed with a double to right that scored Hobick with the game’s first run. Moore eventually scored on a single to left by Drew Pinkston.
Post 210 would maintain a 2-0 lead until a 4-run sixth inning.
Landen Haurez got the scoring started with a run-scoring single to center. Tuff Elson, who had two hits in the contest, followed with an RBI double to center that made it 4-0, but the big blow in the inning with a 2-run homer to right by Gavin Parkerson.
