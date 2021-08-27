DANVILLE — Early season contests are as much as learning for the players and the coaches as they are about the wins and losses.
On Thursday night at Ned Whitesell Field, both Covington coach Brennan Crose and Danville coach Brent Lockhart came away from the Trojans 3-2 victory in boys soccer with some encouraging signs of development along with figuring out what things needed improvement on their squads.
"This was a learning lesson for us,'' said Lockhart, whose team led 2-0 after the first three minutes. "This was our first official game on the field and there are definitely some things that we are going to need to work on.''
The first area figures to be the defensive backfield, as the Vikings (1-1 overall) allowed 20 shots on goal.
Senior keeper Tyler Finley was able to turn 16 of them away, but all of those opportunities eventually led Covington's game-winning goal from Shea Springer in the 62nd minute.
"Last year, we had a lot of senior defenders,'' Lockhart said. "This year, we knew we would have to work on that. At the start, I was really happy with our offense, but we had to pull some of those offensive players back to play defense.
"Before our next match, we need to see if we can get some of our younger players to help out a little more on defense so that we can leave those older players up on offense.''
Danville wasn't the only team on Thursday night trying to put their players in the best possible positions.
Covington, which improved 2-3 with the win, is going through a major transformation under Crose, who didn't get the job with the Trojans until July.
"It's a completely new formation,'' said Crose, a 2014 Hoopeston Area graduate and the 2013 Commercial-News Player of Year. "We have guys that have never played some of these positions and they are still trying to figure out how to play their roles. And with six games in 14 days, we haven't had a lot of practice time to work on everything.
"It's going to take time, but I thought tonight was much better for us.''
It didn't start off that way.
Danville seniors Leighton Arnett and Moise York each scored in the game's third minute off of assists from senior Edwin Sanchez-Gonzalez.
"Early on, we did a great job of playing wide and we were able to connect on passes behind the defense,'' said Lockhart of his team's first two goals. "I don't think we had enough of that in the second half. I think we were a little tired, and we were playing too narrow.''
Lockhart also said that Covington did a nice job of adjusting and owning the midfield.
"We weren't able to catchup and win the ball in the midfield enough,'' he said.
Crose said that good things will happen when a team is able to win a majority of the 50-50 balls and the loose balls.
"This game will reward you,'' he said. "We had constant pressure on them in the second half and eventually, we got one into the goal and that was the difference.''
The Trojans were able to pull even at halftime thanks to goals from junior Bradley Lewsander in the 17th and 28th minutes as the Vikings had a couple defensive breakdowns setting up the scoring chances.
Covington continued to pressure the Danville defense in the second half with a shot from freshman Joel Holycross hitting off the crossbar followed by a few more shots that Finley was able to turn away.
"We constantly work on finishing,'' Crose said. "When you put the time in — good things happen.''
And that's exactly what happened with 18 minutes left in the match as Springer struck a bouncing ball, just inside the box, into the top, left-hand corner away from Finley that gave Covington a 3-2 lead, that turned into the final result.
"You can't finish if you don't take the opportunity,'' Crose said. "We are pleased with him taking that strike.''
PREP BOYS SOCCER
At Ned Whitesell Field
Covington 3, Danville 2
Covington`2`1`—`3
Danville`2`0`—`2
First half
Danville — Leighton Arnett (assist Edwin Sanchez-Gonzalez), third minute
Danville — Moise York (assist Sanchez-Gonzalez), third minute.
Covington — Bradley Lewsader, 17th minute
Covington — Lewsander, 28th minute
Second half
Covington — Shea Springer (62nd minute)
Match statistics
Shots on goal — Covington 20, Danville 9. Keeper saves — Covington: Jack Stewart 7. Danville: Tyler Finley 16.
Records — Covington 2-3 overall. Danville 1-1 overall.
