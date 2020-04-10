BLOOMINGTON – Though Anthony Leal’s senior season ended short of the ultimate goal of a state title, the sharp-shooting 2020 Indiana signee received a significant consolation prize Friday.
Leal was named Indiana Mr. Basketball after helping lead Bloomington South to a perfect 26-0 record before the state tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Leal finished his high school career as Bloomington South’s all-time leading scorer, averaging 18.2 points and 4.3 rebounds as a senior. He joined former IU standout guard Jordan Hulls (2009) as the second player from Bloomington South to win the Mr. Basketball award.
“I’m really thankful to be included in that list of names of people that are able to win the award and especially go on and play at IU,” Leal said. “So hopefully I can keep getting better and hopefully accomplish something the next four years.”
The 6-foot-4 guard also joins guard Romeo Langford (2018) and forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (2019) as the third straight Indiana Mr. Basketball headed to IU. Indiana coach Archie Miller has made recruiting the top talent within the state a priority since taking over at IU in 2017.
“That’s something Coach Miller emphasized right when he got the job, was just that he was going to really prioritize kids from Indiana,” Leal said. “I think he’s done that really well so far, and I think it’s going to continue to translate to success on the court.”
While Langford left IU after his freshman year and wound up being taken in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics, Leal will get a chance to team up with Jackson-Davis, who is expected back for his sophomore season. The 6-9 Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers in scoring (13.5 ppg) and rebounding (8.4 rpg) as a freshman.
“We’re both very excited for this fall to come to where we can get back on campus and start working together,” Leal said.
For now, Leal is still staying in shape, finding outdoor courts to shoot at and weights to lift to get ready for his freshman season at IU. Leal shot 37 percent from 3-point range as a senior and could give IU another needed option on the perimeter next season to replace departed senior Devonte Green.
“Still the same trying to find places where I can get stronger or get shots up or just work on my handle,” Leal said. “So that all remains the same.”
SOCCER RENOVATIONS ON SCHEDULE
Indiana men’s soccer coach Todd Yeagley said renovations for Armstrong Stadium remain on schedule, despite financial implications IU is facing due to loss of revenue because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Construction is going well,” Yeagley said. “I actually talked to (incoming athletic director) Scott Dolson yesterday regarding the project. … Everything is on pace. We haven’t had these slowups with COVID(-19) so we’re really pleased with where we are in the project, and obviously we’re already in the queue to get completed. Finances are all in place. Luckily, we aren’t affected.”
The defending Big Ten champion Hoosiers had half of their spring season cut short. Indiana played games against Loyala-Chicago, Butler and the USL’s Indy Eleven, but games against Notre Dame and at Saint Louis were canceled.
“We had a lot of developmental training and opportunities in those games, and most importantly we put players in those spots where we feel there’s an opportunity to earn minutes,” Yeagley said.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL LANDS TRANSFER
The Indiana women’s basketball team landed a high-scoring graduate transfer, as former George Mason guard Nicole Cardano-Hillary announced on her Twitter account Thursday night she intends to play for the Hoosiers next season.
The 5-7 Cardano-Hillary was the Atlantic 10’s player of the year in 2018-19, averaging 20.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals. Last season, Cardano-Hillary averaged 18.3 points and became George Mason’s all-time leading scorer.
Cardano-Hillary joins an IU team that posted a program-record 24 wins, as the Hoosiers finished the year No. 20 in the AP women’s basketball poll with a 24-8 record.
