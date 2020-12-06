MADISON, Wis. — Indiana football coach Tom Allen set the goal before the game for every position group to elevate 1% around new starting quarterback Jack Tuttle on Saturday at Wisconsin.
Tuttle did his part by leading the No. 10 Hoosiers on a pair of touchdown drives and throwing two TD passes. But it was the Indiana defense that finished things off in a nail-biting 14-6 win over the No. 18 Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium.
One last red-zone stand sealed the win for the Hoosiers (6-1). After Wisconsin drove to the IU 17-yard line with 1:18 remaining, linebacker Micah McFadden came up with a sack of Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz on second down. On third down, IU linebacker Cam Jones broke up a pass intended for Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson. Then, on fourth down, Mertz lofted a pass to the corner of the end zone toward receiver Chimere Dike. IU cornerback Reese Taylor was with Dike step for step, and the pass ricocheted off Taylor out of bounds for another incompletion.
Game over.
The red zone determined the outcome of the game. Indiana scored a pair of touchdowns on two trips inside the 20, while Wisconsin (2-2) came away with just six points on three red zone trips. That allowed the Hoosiers to escape with the win despite being outgained by Wisconsin 342-217.
“Our defense just has the mindset of, they are not going to cross this line,” McFadden said. “No matter how many yards they get, no matter how long this drive is going to be, we’re holding them to a field goal or no points at all.”
Allen said he was in constant communication with defensive coordinator Kane Wommack on the sideline during the final defensive stand.
“I did tell him what I wanted to call on the last one (fourth down), from a coverage perspective,” Allen said. “I don’t usually do that, but in that situation I did. But he did a phenomenal job. All credit to Kane and our staff.”
With the final defensive stand, Indiana snapped a 10-game losing streak to Wisconsin, dating back to Oct. 12, 2002, and improved to 3-1 against ranked teams this season. More than likely, the Hoosiers will move up from their No. 12 ranking in the College Football Playoff, where they stayed last week despite a costly win over Maryland in which starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was lost for the season with a torn ACL.
"Most people wrote us off because we lost Michael Penix, but we are a football team,” Allen said.
Tuttle, stepping in for Penix, completed 13 of 22 passed for 130 yards and two TDs in his first career start. He gave Indiana an early 7-0 lead on a 1-yard TD pass to tight end Peyton Hendershot, capping a 12-play, 53-yard TD drive off the first of two IU takeaways. IU started the drive at its own 47 when cornerback Tiawan Mullen came in on a corner blitz and knocked the ball free from Mertz. IU linebacker James Miller recovered the fumble.
“They hadn’t played in two weeks, so the first drive is always feeling things out and seeing how they were going to play us,” Tuttle said. “And then after that I felt like we got in a rhythm. There were some mistakes here and there. We also took advantage of some opportunities.”
Indiana took a 7-3 lead into halftime. Then, to start the third quarter, Tuttle led IU on a seven-play, 75-yard TD drive. He connected with receiver Ty Fryfogle on a 35-yard TD pass during the drive, then hit wide receiver Whop Philyor on a 7-yard TD pass on third-and-goal to put the Hoosiers up 14-3.
Tuttle could have had a third TD pass, but wide receiver Miles Marshall dropped a sure touchdown catch down the middle of the field on a busted coverage by Wisconsin early in the fourth quarter. His lone mistake came when he lost a fumble trying to pick up a first down on a quarterback sneak at the Wisconsin 40-yard line early in the third quarter.
“That’s on me,” Tuttle said. “I’ve got to have better ball security in that situation, and I think I was trying to reach for the first down.”
Tuttle showed poise and toughness, taking shots both inside and outside the pocket for most of the game. He left for the locker room in the fourth quarter after taking a blow to the head from Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn on a scramble run, a play that initially was ruled targeting but was reversed on replay.
“I just wanted to get back on the field for my team,” Tuttle said.
Third-string quarterback Dexter Williams warmed up on the sideline, but Tuttle emerged from the tunnel after being checked in the locker room. With Indiana taking over from its own 18-yard line and clinging to a 14-6 lead with 8:50 left, Tuttle led the Hoosiers on an 8-play, 27-yard drive, converting first downs on short throws to Philyor and Jacolby Hewitt while chewing 4:02 off the clock and flipping field position. A Haydon Whitehead 51-yard punt pinned Wisconsin at its own 8-yard line, forcing the Badgers to attempt to drive 92 yards for a touchdown and 2-point conversion.
“There’s nothing like having a tough guy lead your team at that position,” Allen said of Tuttle. “He took some shots.”
With "prove" the theme for the week, IU proved it could win with timely throws from Tuttle, defense and resolve. The Hoosiers finished with three sacks, five tackles for loss and held Wisconsin’s vaunted run game to 4 yards per carry. Mertz threw for 202 yards and an interception, and freshman running back Jalen Berger had 87 yards, but the Badgers were unable to cross the goal line.
"Indiana is tough,” Tuttle said. “Plain and simple, we're just tough. We're a tough team. That's the message we sent today."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.