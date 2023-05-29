SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Josef Newgarden took the Greatest Spectacle In Racing to the people.
When Newgarden came out on top as the Indianapolis 500 winner after a chaotic final 14 laps Sunday, the American driver stopped his Chevrolet-powered Team Penske car on the iconic yard of bricks.
One-time Penske stalwart Helio Castroneves famously did the same in 2001 and memorably scaled the catch fence, becoming his race-winning trademark four times over at Indy.
Newgarden, however, pushed the celebratory envelope a bit further.
Newgarden found a gap in the fence, hopped another fence between the track and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway paddock, and jubilantly celebrated his first Indy 500 victory while being mobbed by adoring fans.
“I planned to go higher in the stands, but it quickly got a little out of control, and I thought, ‘Maybe the best thing is for me to leave again,’” Newgarden said. “I hugged a couple people. I felt the energy, and I’m like, ‘I need to get out of here.’ But it was really cool.”
The fans he celebrated with witnessed an unprecedented three red flag stoppages in the final 14 laps of the 107th edition of the 500. Three different drivers swapped the lead in the red flag exchanges.
Newgarden stood tall at the end as he passed leader and 2022 Indianapolis 500 champion Marcus Ericsson on a final lap restart. Ericsson, trying to win back-to-back 500s, passed Newgarden on the previous restart.
“I’ve always wanted the honor to win this race because I wanted to go in the crowd if it was ever possible because I know what the energy is like here in Indianapolis. So, to me, it was an unbelievable finish to be able to be here with the team and do that,” Newgarden said.
Newgarden came out on top in a maelstrom of late-race mayhem.
The chaos started when Felix Rosenqvist, fighting among the leaders, hit the Turn 1 wall and skidded along the south short chute wall. Rosenqvist attempted to keep going, but when his car crossed the track and into the track apron, he spun back into the racing lane.
Kyle Kirkwood was collected by Rosenqvist’s backwards car, shearing off Rosenqvist’s driver’s side rear tire on impact. The tire was launched over the Turn 2 catch fence. The race was red-flagged.
There were no injuries resulting from the errant tire as the wheel struck a parked car between the Southeast Vista and the Turn 2 suites. One fan was taken to and released from the infield care center after being hit by separate debris.
When the race restarted with eight laps left, Newgarden made a brave move on the outside of Turn 1 to pass both Pato O’Ward and Ericsson.
Later on the same lap, O’Ward tried to pass Ericsson in Turn 3 but spun and hit the wall. Another accident occurred behind O’Ward’s wreck.
It brought out a second red flag with seven laps left. The race restarted with four to go, and Ericsson was just able to get by leader Newgarden before another accident occurred on the front straightaway.
Christian Lundgaard, Ed Carpenter and Marco Andretti made contact with each other jockeying for position. Carpenter was turned into the pit wall, and Benjamin Pedersen spun behind him.
None of the drivers involved in any of the accidents were hurt.
The race was red-flagged for a third time with just two laps left. This only allowed for a one-lap sprint to the finish.
Ericsson wasn’t happy with the decision.
“I think it was a tough way to end the race. I don’t really agree with how we did that. I don’t think that was a fair way to end the race,” Ericsson said.
On the final restart, Ericsson — who protected the top spot in a similar late-race restart in 2022 — wasn’t able to repeat the feat. Despite Ericsson’s serpentine efforts to break the draft, Newgarden stayed with Ericsson and passed the defending champion on the backstretch.
Newgarden then warded off Ericsson’s attempt to get back in front as Newgarden dove into the pit entrance to keep Ericsson from making a run on him.
Newgarden’s winning margin was .0974 of a second, the fourth-closest in Indy 500 history. Newgarden won from 17th position, the furthest back in the field any winner has started since 2014.
What got Newgarden up front? Fuel mileage early in the race and a car that needed few adjustments.
Newgarden, originally from Nashville, Tennessee, was consistently one of the last into the pits when teams cycled through stops. It put him in contention, and from there, Newgarden did the rest with his race craft and the red flag decisions.
It’s the first victory for Team Penske and for a Chevrolet-powered car since 2019 when Simon Pagenaud won.
Ericsson was second and A.J. Foyt Enterprises’ Santino Ferrucci was third. Pole-sitter Alex Palou roared back to finish fourth after a pit stop incident knocked him from contention near the midway point of the race.
The first three-quarters of the race were comparatively uneventful. The green flag flew until Lap 92 when Sting Ray Robb hit the Turn 1 wall.
During the subsequent yellow flag pit stop, Rinus VeeKay — who led 24 laps — collided with Palou — who led 36 laps. VeeKay was penalized, and Palou fell to the back of the lead lap.
On Lap 150, Romain Grosjean made contact with the Turn 2 wall.
Fuel mileage and pit stop strategy seemed to be what would determine the race. O’Ward, who led a race-high 39 laps, seemingly made the decision of the race when he pitted after the Grosjean yellow, pitted again and came out on track in third place. With fresher tires, he took the lead.
Then all hell broke loose. Newgarden mastered the chaos and can call himself an Indianapolis 500 champion.
“This is the single-most difficult race in the world to win,” Newgarden said. “I’ll stand by that. There’s no doubt. If you’re looking at a single event, you cannot beat the difficulty of the Indy 500.”
